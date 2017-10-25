President Donald Trump informed reporters on Wednesday he's a “very intelligent person” who was a “nice student” at an Ivy League school—as he blamed the press for any negative impression Americans have of him.

Trump spends a substantial amount of time tweeting insults at his political opponents and began his presidential campaign by referring to Mexican immigrants as “rapists.” But on Wednesday, he said reporters suggest that he is “uncivil.”

“You know, people don’t understand: I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person,” Trump said.

The president also said he has “one of the great memories of all time.”

Trump did graduate from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school, but very little is known about his years there.

There has been some speculation that Trump was admitted to the elite school only because an admissions officer was a high school classmate of his older brother’s. Former classmates of Trump’s said he spoke up in class a lot but didn’t stand out as particularly brilliant and left only a small impression on the school, according to The Boston Globe.

Comparatively, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. President Trump has a long history of measuring himself against Obama’s achievements and attempting to present himself as more successful.

It’s also no secret the president has a tenuous relationship with facts and frequently misspeaks. Recently, he struggled to pinpoint the location of Puerto Rico and also didn’t seem to know he was the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Whether or not these are the signs of a “very intelligent person” is ultimately up to the American people to decide.

Wednesday was certainly not the first time the president has boasted about his intellectual prowess.

“I’m, like, a really smart person,” Trump said during a campaign speech in July 2015. And, in 2013, Trump tweeted, “Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest—and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.”

Trump also recently said he would defeat Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an I.Q. test.