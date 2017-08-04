What Next for Sean Spicer Now That He Has Signed With Top TV Lawyer Bob Barnett?

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer signed a contract Thursday with television lawyer Bob Barnett, famous for his representation of politicians and TV news celebrities.

With Barnett now on his side, a series of lucrative deals that have followed presidents and senior White House advisers from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to the private sector seem to be on the table for Spicer.

Spicer is currently in the process of negotiating a TV deal, meeting with all the major TV networks, including NBC, CBS and Fox News, Page Six reported. According to unnamed sources, the former Trump administration official signed with Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly following meetings with the broadcasters.

Barnett represented clients such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Madeleine Albright and Ben Bernanke. The renowned attorney also represented on book deals for presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush, as well as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Sarah Palin.

The representation being given to Spicer will include all TV deals, consultancies and speaking appearances. A book deal is said to be in the works.

Sources familiar with Spicer’s plans have said he turned down offers to appear on Dancing with the Stars, reportedly after he discussed being on the show with his wife.

Spicer’s less than impressive dancing ability may also have been a factor in his decision not to join the programme’s 25th season. Sources told the entertainment news website TMZ that Spicer was not known for his prowess on the dance floor and had two left feet. “He’s not a good dancer,” they said.

However, the former White House aide is said to have backed out of the deal principally because he is too busy with other engagements in the fall and as such would be unable to make its September 18 start date.

Spicer’s brief but tumultuous time as press secretary will come to an end at the close of August. Spicer’s 21 July resignation was precipitated by President Donald Trump's hiring of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as his next communications director.

Spicer's tenure in the White House has been riddled with gaffes. He wore an American flag pin upside down, accidentally sending out a distress signal, made an ill-advised Hitler comparison and became an increasingly embattled figure on the White House press secretary’s podium.