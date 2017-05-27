White House Excludes Gay First Spouse of Luxembourg From Photo Caption

The White House Facebook page failed to acknowledge First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, married to Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, in a post featuring the spouses of world leaders attending this week’s G7 summit in Sicily. The photo caption included the names of every other spouse, all of them wives, beginning with: "First Lady Melania Trump poses with Belgium’s Queen Mathilde, center, and other spouses of NATO leaders."

The omission of Destenay's name in the official White House post remained for at least six hours on Saturday before The Guardian staff writer Scott Bixby shared a screenshot on Twitter, writing: "Is there a reason the White House didn't include the First Gentleman of Luxembourg in this photo caption? Like, a non-homophobic one?"

It remained unclear as of Saturday night why the post failed to include the first gentleman of Luxembourg, the only homosexual spouse included in the photo. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

