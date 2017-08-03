A Democratic pollster who worked for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama has been hired by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Joel Benenson, who worked as an adviser to Obama and as chief strategist to Clinton during her presidential election campaign, is the latest in a string of former political advisers linked with the tech entrepreneur.

Benenson’s company, Benenson Strategy Group, is set to carry out research for the charitable foundation set up by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

A spokeswoman for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative told Politico, “As a philanthropic organization focused on a number of substantive issues including science, education, housing, and criminal justice reform, any research efforts we undertake is to support that work.”

Adding Benenson’s name to a roster of employees that now includes Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, David Plouffe, and Senator Tim Kaine’s former communications adviser, Amy Dudley, has done little to dispel rumors Zuckerberg is considering a run for office.

Indeed, Zuckerberg’s nationwide tour in July was viewed by many as testing the waters for a possible presidential campaign, with comments about climate change and criticism of Donald Trump adding fuel to rumors that Zuckerberg could run for office in 2020.

But John Raines, head of political risk at IHS Markit, tells Newsweek that the hiring of Benenson was not conclusive evidence of Zuckerberg’s plans.

“Bloomberg did the same thing, and we saw very little come out of that,” Raines says.

“A lot of the time business leaders are attracted to the idea [of running for office]. They have made it to the pinnacle of business, and they want to make it to the pinnacle of politics as well, like Trump,” he says.

“However, they often find that political reality is far more difficult than political aspiration. Some of them do it; some of them don’t. He could also be seeing what the reaction is to the possibility of him running. Does he start to see people clamor for a run or start to see people saying he’s a joke and ‘What are you doing?’ And sometimes it’s a whiff of reality,” Raines says.