The Los Angeles Dodgers opened a 1-0 World Series lead with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, setting the stage for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Clayton Kershaw’s dominant pitching in Game 1 was key and puts presure on the Astros to prevent the Dodgers from extending their lead before the series heads to Houston and Minute Maid Park later this week.

Here's how to catch the action from Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night:

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

What time will the game begin?

The first four games will begin at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time.

Which network will it be aired on?

Fox will be showing each and every game of the World Series.

Related: Clayton Kershaw is in record-breaking form at the World Series

Can I watch it if I don’t have cable?

Sure, and you don’t even have to head down to a bar, either. This year, Major League Baseball has partnered with YouTube TV, a subscription-based channel, in order to promote and air the World Series. Fox will be available via YouTube TV, which costs $35 per month.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

But can I watch it for free?

Fortunately for baseball fans, YouTube TV has a 14-day free trial, more than enough time to fit in the whole Series should it go the distance and finish on November 2 with a Game 7.

And, finally, when are the other games due to be played?

Game 3

Friday, October 27, at Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 4

Saturday, October 28, at Minute Maid Park, Houston

And should they be needed...

Game 5

Sunday, October 29, at Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 6

Tuesday, October 31, at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 7

Wednesday, November 1, at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles