The 10 Fanciest Features of Ram's New Electric Pickup Truck

Ram's first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, made its auto show debut in New York today. The truck is designed to deliver "disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology".

"The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry's best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload and charge time."

The in-person reveal of the new Ram truck at the New York International Auto Show showed off some of the finer aspects of the all-electric vehicle.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Stellantis

The truck's air suspension is five-way adjustable.

Ram has installed a multi-way air suspension in the 1500 Rev truck. It has five different modes: Entry/Exit, Aero, Normal, Off-Road 1 and Off-Road 2.

The Ram is available with big wheels.

Ram designers have equipped the model with 22-by-9-inch aluminum wheels that come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires. Ram says that the combination allows for "wear resistance and reduced road noise".

The largest available screen inside the 2025 Ram 1500 REV Stellantis

Hands-on, eyes-on technology allows for automated driving.

Ram promises that its electric truck will be available with branded Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System. The Active Driving Assist technology is able to be used to keep the truck centered in the lane, combined with adaptive cruise control capability.

Buyers have two large infotainment screens to choose from.

Ram will sell the 1500 REV with 12- or 14.5-inch touchscreen that runs Uconnect 5, the latest iteration of the company's entertainment, information and navigation operating system.

The passenger-side screen in the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Stellantis

There's a screen for the front passenger.

Like in new Jeep and Wagoneer branded models, the Ram 1500 REV features a 10.25-inch screen in front of passenger that has three functions: navigation, entertainment (via HDMI cable) and the ability to view exterior vehicle cameras.

The full-color head-up display can be personalized.

Ram offers the 1500 REV with a configurable head-up display that has 10 inches of customization, allowing drivers to choose to display safety and driver assist, cruise control, navigation, gear, and speed limit information. The personalization can be saved to a driver profile.

The seats inside the 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten. Stellantis

The digital gauge cluster helps keep track of your charging schedule.

Ram has installed a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in the Ram 1500 REV that shows a charging schedule (estimated between both Level 1 and Level 2 chargers), and one-pedal driving. The automaker says that nearly two dozen menus are offered with layers of information.

You can use your smartphone as your key.

Like in Polestar, Hyundai, Tesla and BMW models, Ram 1500 REV owners will be able to use their smartphone as their key, and create digital keys that can be shared with other smartphones. A traditional key fob comes standard and can serve as a backup.

A specialty shifter cap on the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Stellantis

There's a new stereo system for Ram's most premium customers.

The Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system is not available in any other truck in Ram 1500 Rev's segment. It utilizes 23 speakers, including a 12-inch subwoofer.

The fanciest Ram 1500 Rev is the Tungsten version.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will be available in five trim levels, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and range-topping Tungsten. It comes as other automakers are adding higher grade models to their lineup, most recently Toyota started making Capstone versions of its Tundra truck and Sequoia sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Center console badge on the 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten. Stellantis

Every Ram 1500 REV Tungsten features an Indigo and Sea Salt-colored interior with platinum-colored patina and semi-bright dual-textured metal accents featuring diamond-shaped knurling. The truck's A- and B-pillars come wrapped in suede while the heated and ventilated quilted leather seats come with 24-way power adjustment. Massage functionality comes standard. The headrests are four-way powered.

On the center console, a Tungsten badge features inlaid lettering and diamond-shaped knurling, and displays the truck's vehicle identification number.

Brushed platinum-colored patina aluminum litho bezels, a unique shifter center caps, wireless chargers metal-covered pedals and a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system round out the features list.