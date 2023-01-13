'1923': Brandon Sklenar's Inspiration Behind 'Masculine Archetype' Spencer

Actor Brandon Sklenar thinks his fan-favorite character from 1923 is a throwback to "masculine archetype" movie icons like Clint Eastwood.

In a cast that includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, Sklenar has stood out in the first four episodes of 1923 as Spencer Dutton, a WWI veteran hunting big game across Africa. He's won several plaudits for what has already become a "life-changing" role for him.

Set 100 years in the past, 1923 is a prequel to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone series, and a sequel to the Paramount+ hit 1883. The series has aired four episodes and is now in the middle of a mini-break with Episode 5 set to air on February 5.

"For sure, I'd say it is [life-changing]," Sklenar told Newsweek on his new role. "I'm just grateful that the response has been what it is and fans seem to be enjoying it. That's all you can ask for."

Despite being in a show watched by millions, he's not being stopped in the street too much yet thanks to the fact he is "unrecognizable without the mustache."

Audiences have seen Spencer fight vicious animals, deal with death and find a new love during his screen time on 1923. Sklenar believes the character owes his popularity to creator and writer Sheridan.

"On the page, he's more than just an archetype, but he's reminiscent of these classic, iconic film, masculine archetypes that you would have seen in the '30s, '40s, '50s, '60s. He's got a bit of that Clint Eastwood vibe. He's got some Humphrey Bogart, it's all kind of in there, and I think it resonates."

Sklenar continued: "He seems familiar because he's an echo of the past, he is this very masculine character. I think what I've tried to bring to it as much as possible is just a vulnerability and sort of a boyish quality that. hopefully, is expressed more and more as the season goes on."

Episode 4, "War and the Turquoise Tide," ended with the realization that Spencer and his new fiancée Alex would have to return to Montana. The African adventure was fun while it lasted for Sklenar.

"We were out there for almost three months. It was kind of a blur honestly. We shot all over South Africa, all over Kenya, we shot in Europe as well." The scene where his car is crushed by an elephant was a memorable day on set for Sklenar.

"We had a herd of elephants on set that day and they were these lovely, magnificent creatures. They were 3 feet from your face all day. We would have to keep them near the car so they get a shot of this elephant running towards us.

"Julie [Schlaepfer] and I would have to hide a bunch of oranges in our pockets, and around the car and off camera to nudge them towards the car. Sometimes they'd come over and you'd have to hold out an orange and this thing, like their hairy elephant lips would come down, and that was a really special experience.

"You're not even thinking about being on a set, you're just thinking 'wow this is wild.' I mean, when are you laying under an elephant? It doesn't happen often," Sklenar joked.

Spencer also found his heart during his African adventures, falling quickly and deeply in love with British woman Alex, played by Julia Schlaepfer.

"It's funny, we did not chemistry-read. Taylor [Sheridan] purposefully didn't want to chemistry-read. He's just really good at what he does, he must have sensed something and fortunately we had great chemistry when we met.

"It's such a gift working with each other, and that's all you can ask for from a scene partner when you're shooting intimate scenes, emotional scenes, the stakes are so high. Just being able to look at the person you're acting with and know that they're 100 percent with you. That's all you can ask for. And she has that in spades. She's lovely," Sklenar said.

Read more Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford spent 30 years prepping for "1923" Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford spent 30 years prepping for "1923"

He won't arrive straight away, but inevitably Spencer and his bride-to-be Alex will arrive at the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. There'll be no adjustment period according to Sklenar, as Spencer's increased skillset will make him a feared adversary for any enemy of the Dutton family.

"Spencer's experience with the war and being overseas and hunting makes him more capable now he's coming home. I like to think he's not worried about going home and blending in with anybody. He has so much purpose."

All the cast members of 1883 and its sequel 1923 go through a cowboy camp, as per the request of the creator Sheridan. Since Spencer Dutton has more experience than the other characters, Sklenar had to pull double duty during cowboy camp.

"I was doing a lot of weapons training while doing cowboy camp. So it was it was double time. Then there were some other training that we had to do for later episodes, which I won't get into." Sklenar had to handle a range of period weapons, and even got his hand on something we're not likely to see in 1923.

"It was two months of shooting guns and being familiar with the weaponry and all the World War One stuff, machine guns and the .30-30 rifle and my service pistol. I shot a flamethrower at one point, I think that's just Montana."

Sklenar and the cast of 1923 will return to Paramount+ for Episode 5 on Sunday February 5, 2023.