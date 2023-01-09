'1923' Episode 4 Recap: Time Jump Sets Spencer Dutton Into Action

1923 viewers can expect a Dutton family reunion if the momentum-shifting events of Episode 4 are anything to go by.

The third episode of the series resulted in the shock death of one Dutton family member, and left another in a serious situation. Meanwhile, Spencer, still exploring in Africa, cemented his new love with a proposal, but he finally received dreadful news which may require him to return to Yellowstone.

1923 is going on a short hiatus after Episode 4, but not as long a break as Yellowstone that recently aired its mid-season finale.

As always, a firm spoiler warning is in place as Newsweek recaps everything that happened in 1923, Episode 4, "War and the Turquoise Tide."

The bloody aftermath

Blood covers the kitchen of the Dutton family home, after everyone fought to save Jacob, Jack and Liz who were still alive after being shot. Poor Cara is attempting to clean up the blood of her loved ones but takes a moment to head outside and scream into the wilderness.

Zane returns and proves to be Cara's closest confidante in Episode 4. She instructs him to send a letter to Spencer in Africa, despite it probably taking months. She won't send a wire communication as they need to keep Jacob's injuries and potential death a secret for now; at least until Spencer returns.

Jacob's injuries are still thought to be severe at this point. "He survived the night," Cara informs us, but she doesn't seem hopeful for a miracle.

Throughout the episode, we also see the widowed Emma Dutton mourning the loss of John Dutton Sr. She attempts to dig his grave alone but is joined by the cowboys from the ranch who pitch in.

Cara checks on Jack and Liz who are also both recovering. Liz's aristocratic mother arrives to try and take Liz back home, but she refuses and is adamant that the Yellowstone ranch is now her home.

Capitalizing on the moment of weakness within the Dutton family, Banner attempts to move in with the help of wealthy and ruthless business tycoon Donald Whitfield. This new character is played with menace by former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton. It seems Banner has gotten into bed with the devil as he receives a harsh threat if his plan to take over Yellowstone doesn't work. They begin by stealing half of the Dutton's cattle.

Cara stops Jack and Zane from retaliating with violence. Jacob, seemingly on death's door, wakes for a moment to instruct everyone to stand down as it wouldn't be worth losing more lives to get the cattle back. He speaks with Zane in private to help plan how they'll proceed.

To keep up appearances, Cara takes Jacob's place at the Livestock Conference. She arrives in town with a large crew for protection.

Within the townhall meeting, Cara composes herself and prepares to speak as the only woman in the room. She informs everyone that they should create a police force to protect livestock. This seems to be the formation of the agency which Kayce Dutton works for in Yellowstone. As Cara later reveals, she just thought of the idea on the way to the townhall, and she forged her husband's signature in getting the wheels in motion.

Outside, Banner, the man who shot John and Jacob, suggests to Cara he knows the truth, but he has to play coy so as not to implicate himself. Cara informs him he should watch out for her returning nephew Spencer.

Teonna's revenge

After a week away from the School for American Indians last week, we return to it in Episode 4, perhaps for the last time.

Teonna and Sister Mary have been at odds every time they've appeared. Beating and torturing each other, with the nun believing she's finally winning their unspoken battle of wills. Once again, Teonna lashes out at a nun for cruel behavior, but Sister Mary quickly intervenes with a shovel to the face.

A group of nuns torture Teonna who iss tied to a chair. She tells them she repents, and wants to be saved. She's in tears but they cut off her restraints and her hair as they seemingly baptize her, torturing her with a metal scouring pad.

Later that night, Teonna sets into action. She gets out of bed, applies war paint to her face and seeks out her adversary.

Standing above a sleeping Sister Mary, she beats her face brutally with a Bible inside a pillowcase. She climbs on top of Sister Mary, stuffing a cloth into her mouth to stifle any screams. While straddling her, she speaks in her native language, and suffocates her to death. As one final act of revenge, she burns the ruler she was previously beaten with, and brands the nun's face.

Lovemaking in Zanzibar

Taking a break from the dangerous hunting lifestyle, Spencer and Alex have moved to a luxurious beachside hut in Zanzibar on the East African coast. They spend much of the episode in ignorant bliss, frolicking and making love on the beach.

During more vulnerable moments, they discuss what they lost during the Great War. Alex lost her brother while Spencer admits he lost his soul, but he's getting it back.

Later on, Alex finds a stack of letters in Spencer's possession. It turns out he hasn't been opening any of the letters that Cara has been sending him over the past few years. In an effort to exorcize his demons, they read through all of them together starting at the beginning.

They laugh and cry as they hear tales from the ranch. Spencer eventually falls asleep, but when Alex opens the latest letter, she wakes him with terrible news.

"Spencer, your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one."

A tearful Spencer asks when it was sent, to which Alex informs us it was three months ago.

This bombshell suggests everything we've seen of Spencer hasn't been happening concurrently with the events on the Yellowstone ranch, or even at the school. Perhaps Spencer and Alex have been together for months now too but we've not seen it. Either way, it does suggest that when Spencer inevitably returns to the ranch, months will have gone by, and who knows what state he'll find the ranch in.

1923 is due to take a brief hiatus, with the next episode scheduled to air on Paramount+ on Sunday February 5, 2023.