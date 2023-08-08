Ever Wondered What 200 Bags Looks Like in the Belly of an Airplane?

A baggage handler has shocked the internet after revealing how he manages to load 200 suitcases into the belly of a 737, leaving many people in awe of his fast-paced work.

Most jetsetters may not consider what happens to their bags when they board a flight, but that is the role of TikTok user @islandvib33. While working at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, the TikToker shared the secret to loading so many suitcases onto one flight.

In the viral post, @islandvib33 shared a timelapse revealing exactly how he loads all the suitcases onto "the belly of a 737 aircraft." The hack has clearly intrigued many, as the video has been viewed more than 9 million times and received over 240,000 likes.

The baggage handler loading 200 bags onto a 737 flight. The viral clip has been viewed by more than 9 million people on TikTok, leaving many users amazed by the process. @islandvib33

The bags are rolled onto the plane where they reach the baggage handler inside, and he finds a suitable space for each one. The bags are stacked closely beside each other, meaning they are all compact enough to limit any movement during the flight.

After sharing his tip for placing the bags so effectively, the baggage handler wrote alongside the video: "If you didn't, well now you know."

The TikToker might not have expected his video to become such a viral hit when he shared it, as it is by far his most viewed post. Since going viral, he has continued to share videos of his many roles at the airport that allow passengers to have a quick and easy journey.

Since it was posted in June, @islandvib33 has been inundated with more than 5,300 comments on the video. Many TikTok users have thanked him for helping make travel so fluid, and some joked that they'll think twice about packing so much next time.

One TikToker commented: "Often in life, we enjoy the luxury but forget how and who is making it possible! Thank you to all of the bag handlers, we appreciate you."

Another person wrote: "Now I feel bad for packing heavy bags."

Many social media users expressed a newfound respect for this line of work, as one person replied: "OMG! I definitely have a new respect for you guys. My hats go off to you all."

There were some commenters who admitted that they would never be able to do this type of work, and for one it wasn't due to the physical demands. The comment reads: "My anxiety could never let me do this job. That closed/small space with all the bags coming at me would give me a heart attack for sure."

Newsweek reached out to @islandvib33 via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

