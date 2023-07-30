Why Passengers Should Never Fear Flying, From an Aviation Expert

So far this year, more than 32 million passenger planes have carried people across oceans and borders, but millions of airline customers are still afraid of traveling by air.

Aerophobia is the official term given to the fear of flying, and it is estimated that it affects up to 25 million people in the U.S. alone.

With summer vacation season now in full swing, a licensed clinical psychologist and an aviation expert told Newsweek why passengers should never be afraid of traveling by air, and what they can do if they feel that unwanted anxiety regardless.

Main picture: A woman boards an airplane. Inset top right: An airline passenger looks out of the window. Newsweek spoke with a licensed clinical psychologist and an aviation expert to learn why passengers should never fear traveling by air. iStock / Getty Images

'Planes Never Just Drop out of the Sky'

Bill Yon is the director of aviation at Marvin, a window and door manufacturer headquartered in Minnesota. Yon leads a team of pilots and mechanics, with a fleet of planes that travel several times per day. He told Newsweek that, logistically, people have no reason to fear flying because planes are robust, endure rigorous checks and are built to safely transport passengers from one location to another.

"For starters, planes never just drop out of the sky," Yon said. "Aerodynamics allow planes to glide, even with no thrust. Also, multi-engine aircrafts are certified to fly on only one engine for extended periods of time, so an aircraft is always kitted out with technical elements that assist its flight."

Yon added: "Turbulence also won't make a plane crash, even though many people fear turbulence.

"The truth is that it's virtually impossible for turbulence to make a plane crash. Pilots regard turbulence as a nuisance and will try to find smoother air to ensure passenger comfort. But always keep your seatbelt buckled to keep you safely in your seat," Yon said.

Gina Radice-Vella is the chief psychologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She said that individuals who suffer from aerophobia should gently challenge their beliefs about the potential dangers associated with flying, beliefs that she calls "irrational."

"People should try to replace such beliefs with factual information about flying, and try to redirect their negative thoughts to focus on positive things, such as what they are looking forward to when they reach their destination," Radice-Vella told Newsweek.

"I'd also recommend that anxious flyers try relaxation techniques like deep breathing," Radice-Vella said. "Deep breathing is a highly efficient tool to manage fear and anxiety, because it slows down our body's stress-response system and evokes a sense of peace and calm."

Radice-Vella added that anxious passengers should practice deep breathing during or before flights, along with saying a soothing word, such as "calm" or "peace". The clinical psychologist said that people who feel nervous about flying should try to creatively visualize themselves having a safe and successful journey before it even happens. This way, they can replace any intrusive or negative thoughts about something going wrong on the flight with a more-uplifting image of them landing happily.

"Mentally visualize yourself on the airplane ahead of time. Picture yourself feeling comfortable and relaxed. Try to picture what you will be doing as you feel relaxed, perhaps reading a book or drifting off to sleep. Imagine the feelings of the airplane landing and you exiting the plane," Radice-Vella said.

If the individual is struggling to visualize a positive scenario, the Jersey Shore University academic said that they should try to distract themselves with something light and simple.

"Distraction is a great tool to use when our mind is producing a lot of worrisome, unhelpful thoughts," Radice-Vella added.

"When the mind is stuck in the worry loop, it is best to break the cycle by focusing on anything other than the anxiety-provoking thought," she said. "This can include simple mental exercises such as counting backwards in your head, crossword puzzles, or counting the items around you."

The clinical psychologist added that anxious travelers should choose a trusted companion to provide them with emotional support throughout the flight.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.