This Woman Says Going On A Solo Honeymoon Transformed Her Life

Honeymoons are typically for newlyweds who travel to a once-in-a-lifetime destination, after a blissful and loved-up wedding day. But, for this woman, the idea of waiting until she found a partner to take her on a honeymoon was not going to work.

Mia Williams found herself frustrated—she had waited years to find someone to travel the world with. But, with no Prince Charming showing up, she decided the wait was over, and she embarked on her solo honeymoon.

According to the 27-year-old, there's a big difference between going on a "solo honeymoon" and a solo trip or vacation. The former flight attendant told Newsweek that a solo honeymoon, a term that she proudly states she coined herself, is an expression of self-love, while a solo vacation is just a vacation—only one that you take by yourself.

Unlike a regular honeymoon, Williams departed for her solo honeymoon and later returned home to Atlanta completely alone, but she found romance and joy on the trip in learning to be in a relationship by herself.

27-year-old Mia Williams went on a solo honeymoon to Saint Lucia last year. The former flight attendant and content creator told Newsweek what she gained from the experience.

Williams, who is now a social media creator, took off on her solo honeymoon in August last year. The seasoned traveler chose to spend a romantic four days and three nights in Saint Lucia in the eastern Caribbean all by herself, and has since deemed the experience "transformative".

"I do struggle with my mental health, but travel has always been my outlet. It has saved my life," Williams explained.

"The solo honeymoon to Saint Lucia was a great outlet for me because it reminded me of my resilience and strength. On a solo trip you just go to get away for a while or to experience a new destination alone, but a solo honeymoon is specifically based around your love for yourself and the love that you are seeking to feel and experience within yourself," she added.

Williams told Newsweek that her decision to travel to a tropical resort marketed at couples certainly raised a few eyebrows, but that the experience made her feel more aligned and in-tune with herself than ever before.

She now recommends that every single woman invest in a solo honeymoon, not a solo trip, but a solo honeymoon, if they can.

Mia Williams told Newsweek that her solo honeymoon to Saint Lucia in the eastern Caribbean gave her a new lease of life. ThatMiaGirl15

Two abrupt and painful relationship breakdowns ultimately became the motivation for Williams to plan the solo honeymoon.

"The first breakup was after a really rough relationship, but they both took their toll on me. Saint Lucia has always been my dream travel destination and I was keen to love myself and to experience what this country may have to offer," Williams said.

"After the breakups, I wanted to go to Saint Lucia. I'm clearly not married or dating anyone, so I just thought, I love to travel alone and instead of waiting to go to this place when I'm in a steady relationship, why not just go now? That's where the term solo honeymoon came about," she added.

Williams went on to detail that what made the experience so empowering was that she was focused on giving herself the experience that she had always dreamt of having with a spouse or a partner.

"I was pretty much just using that time and space to love myself, to affirm myself, and to let myself know that I don't have to wait until I fall in love or I have a boyfriend to do these things," Williams explained.

The content creator added that the trip helped her heal old emotional wounds and triggers, and that it has made her a better person because she now has a better understanding of what real love looks and feels like for her.

Williams opened up to Newsweek: "I was in a place where mentally and emotionally I wanted to give myself the experiences and the fulfilment that I had wanted other people to give me".

Content creator Mia Williams told Newsweek that she learned how to love herself and affirm herself through her solo honeymoon to Saint Lucia. The former flight attendant spent 4 days and 3 nights on the island. ThatMiaGirl15

"The solo honeymoon gave me a better understanding of what love looks and feels like to someone else and how to be patient, how to be understanding. It's actually a lot easier to be with someone else than it is to by yourself. When you're alone, you have to face certain things that you may not necessarily want to, but that are necessary for you to face," she added.

The content creator's first tip to people planning a solo honeymoon is that they choose a location that they could see themselves honeymoon-ing with a partner in, or had envisioned as being associated with love. She added that budding solo honeymoon-ers should also select a mode of accommodation that they can emotionally connect with, or that brings them joy.

Williams, for instance, chose to stay at a Black-owned resort which was important to her as a single Black woman. She also suggests that people hoping to solo honeymoon carve out a list of interests or activities that they can partake in during their stay to help them feel alive and connected with their inner child.

For Williams, this included selecting a place to stay that was located in the heart of the rainforest so that she could take in the sounds of the nature surrounding her.

"Essentially, I did all the things I would want to do if I was on a honeymoon with someone, but by myself," Williams said.

"I would definitely recommend this to single women," she said.

How Can You Solo Travel Safely as a Woman?

It's easy to romanticize solo travel, but in reality visiting new faraway places can be daunting, stressful and even unsafe. Mercedes Zach is a travel expert at AsapTickets who travels regularly in her free time. Zach told Newsweek that while most people dream of unlocking new levels of independence in foreign lands, it's important that they stay vigilant, especially if the traveler is young or female.

There are, however, a few things to keep in mind when traveling alone. Especially if you are a female traveler and have never done it before.

Travel Expert Mercedes Zach's Top Solo Travel Tips: 1. Prioritize your safety. Safety is the number one thing you should take extra care of when traveling to other countries and continents on your own. Do some extra research to make sure that you stay in a safe neighborhood, be aware of your surroundings, and gather information on where to seek help in case something unexpected happens. It's also important to keep an eye on your belongings, as solo travelers are more likely to encounter theft if not being always careful enough. 2. Those who go on adventures alone are usually not scared of loneliness, but in case you feel like meeting other people while on the road, I would suggest staying at hostels as that is the perfect place to socialize with other solo travelers. Hostels are also a lot cheaper accommodation option that will help you save some money for the rest of the trip. 3. Share your travel plans with your family and friends so that someone from home can trace your whereabouts and provide you with support.

Have you gone against societal norms and want to inspire others with your story? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.