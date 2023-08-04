The Audi A6 sedan was the German automaker's answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class when it debuted in 1994. Previously named Audi 5000 in the United States, the first-generation A6 was a midsize luxury sedan and one of the early users of all-wheel drive. In 2018 the new fifth-generation Audi A6 debuted and like previous generations, was followed by the more powerful S6.

For 2023 the S6 comes in three trims, Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The Premium trim is now available with the Convenience package. The Premium Plus trim adds LED interior lighting, heated rear seats, leather trim package the dash, armrests, and console; as well as a suite of new standard Driver Assistance features including emergency braking, pedestrian detection, rear collision detection and more.

On Premium and Premium Plus models, the S6 is offered with a black interior and red accent stitching on the seats, wheel and seatbelts. A new Design Edition package is also available on Premium Plus and Prestige models that comes with unique wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, heated seats, Audi Sport design interior, a Black contrast roof and liquid dark chrome trim exterior elements.

The 2023 Audi S6, now starting at $73,700 and featuring 444 horsepower (hp), competes with the quicker versions of midsize luxury sedans including the 429-hp Mercedes-AMG E 53 ($81,300) and the more-expensive 523-hp BMW M550i ($81,500). The less expensive Cadillac CT5 V also matches up well with 360 hp and a base price of $50,995.

1 of 13

The interior of the 2023 S6 comes with three screens, one for the instrument cluster, one for the climate control and one for infotainment. As with most new systems, it takes some getting used to, and the screens require a harder press than most vehicles. Jabs at the screen are accompanied by a haptic click so the driver knows the function has been touched. Wireless Apple CarPlay is available and worked perfectly.

There's a physical volume knob flanked by some of the safety and traction control buttons below, while the chunky, perforated leather gear selector is a great place for a driver to rest their right hand. The perforated leather steering wheel also comes with redundant radio controls.

The seats are comfortable, though a little stiff, and have plenty of adjustments including extending the under-knee support. The rear area feels big and child seats are easy to install. Similarly, the trunk, which in three-row SUVs always seems small, is massive in this sedan with room for coolers, tools, sleeping bags and more.

The S6, since its debut in 1995, has always been faster than its baby brother and now the 2023 Audi S6 houses a new 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission and the company's now famous Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. The engine delivers 443 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque along with 444 hp.

The 2023 Audi S6 can be shifted with paddles on the steering wheel or the gear selector in the middle. Audi of America

On the road at speed that new engine sounds glorious with just enough noise coming into the cabin. Shifts are quick from the eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, though not as quick as a dual-clutch transmission. In automatic mode gear changes provide just the right amount of "kick" in acceleration. Speaking of, the S6 is lightning-quick from a standing start with all-wheel drive traction, without any slippage or drama.

The suspension is amazingly soft in the Comfort driving mode with all bounciness and most of the noise from potholes cancelled before it gets to the driver's ear or rear. The steering is light in this mode but requires more effort in the sportier ones.

Sport mode also firms up the suspension and steering, giving a very mechanical connection feeling from the wheel to the tires. The body of the S6 feels strong too with no flexing even when digging in to corners or S-curves. Brakes are sensitive but strong, offering confident stops from high speeds but slightly jerkier ones from slow speeds.

Of the three main German luxury sedans, the BMW feels the most sporty, the Mercedes feels the most luxurious and the Audi splits the difference. Those in colder climates can choose all-wheel drive in any of those options, but none offer a manual transmission. To get that, buyers should check out the monstrously powerful Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing or the far-less-powerful but still fun-to-drive Acura Integra Type S.