The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric midsize car has had far longer to cook than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 did. Despite a host of shared parts, on top of a shared platform, it's apparent the moment you sit behind the wheel. This new Ioniq surpasses its 5 predecessor in prowess and technology, but it still has a few flaws.

Buyers can get the Ioniq 6 in SE, SEL or Limited grades, with their choice of rear- or all-wheel drive and single-or dual-motor setup. All electric range is 240 miles on the low end and 361 on the high.

Hyundai says that the car can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes on a DC fast charger with the optimal charging conditions courtesy of the car's 800-volt architecture.

With battery range and charging speed sorted nicely, the physical design of the Ioniq 6 is one of the most polarizing debate points. Its "Streamliner" looks fit in nicely with those of the "Bean" in Chicago. The face is futuristic and the back is retro digital, coming together in a ferociously modern package.

1 of 14

On American streets, it stands out. On Korean streets, it blends in.

Power allocation in the Ioniq 6 is expectedly pure. It delivers when needed, but isn't the quickest electric car out of the gate. Putting the hammer down reveals the car's true weight. But, Ioniq 6 buyers aren't necessarily buying for zippiness.

Handling and surefootedness are vastly improved over the Ioniq 5. The 6 sedan can be pushed through corners with more ease and less carsickness than the hot hatch. It is a more cohesive drive experience altogether, giving it the feeling that the 6's engineers learned a lot from their experience with the 5 and employed it over the year between model launches.

Ioniq 6 has a habit of being too stiff to be enjoyable while riding down America's notoriously bumpy streets. Its suspension is similar to that in the Hyundai Sonata N. Perfect for long, flat roads around Palm Springs, horrible for Phoenix's stop-and-go, construction-filled suburbs.

Hyundai Motor America

The interior of the Ioniq 6 is fine. It's expectedly quirky but pulls in bits from the Hyundai Motor Group parts bin, like the climate controls, which are maddeningly space efficient, physical button-lacking, and unable to be operated easily without pulling eyes from the road while on the fly.

Materials keep with what has become the standard for Hyundai vehicles in modern times – punching typically above the price point, with a distinct lack of hard, reflective piano black plastics that have become all too prominent for many automakers.

Also like the Sonata N, the Ioniq 6's seats aren't meant for comfort. Their hardness only compounds the 6's suspension issues.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has many new electric competitors, most from the upper echelon of the market. The BMW i4 is about $10,000 more at $52,000. The midsize Mercedes EQE is even more expensive (and luxurious) at $74,900. The taller Tesla Model 3 might be its closest rival with a base price of $42,990.

The Ioniq 6 is a car that fits a lot of boxes. Its 361 miles of all-electric range, mid-$40,000s to low-$50,000s price tag, and retro-cool looks are reasons to check the "yes" box. But, if you're in an area where roads are less than ideal, and you frequently wear gloves in the winter, the Ioniq 6 may not be for you.

In a nutshell, you could do worse, but you could also do better, electric or not.