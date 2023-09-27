The Kia Sportage, amazingly, has been on sale since 1993. The midsize crossover, and the brand as a whole went through some early bumps in the road but since about 10 years ago Kia, and its parent company Hyundai, have been impressing with more standard features and tech than almost any other non-luxury brand.

The fifth-generation, two-row Sportage debuted in 2021 but it wasn't until 2023 that the Sportage line offered a traditional internal combustion engine powertrain, a plug-in hybrid and the hybrid tested here. The base 2023 Kia Sportage starts at $27,090 and the Hybrid is only $400 more at $27,490. The Plug-In Hybrid is the most expensive at $38,690.

The 2023 Kia Sportage family is 7.1 inches longer than the previous generation, with a 3.4-inch longer wheelbase. It's also taller and wider by a half inch compared to the previous generation. Kia says the Sportage also now has class-leading legroom and class-leading cargo space with 39.5 cubic feet and a dual-level load floor making it convenient for families with kids.

The 2023 Sportage competes with other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson ($26,290) and the Ford Escape, which starts at $27,185 but goes up to $40,500 when the plug-in hybrid is chosen. The Honda CR-V ($26,800) and Toyota Rav4 ($26,975) are also on the list, and both also offer hybrid options.

Kia says the cabin is inspired by high-end outdoor products, furniture, and modern architecture. It offers a dual panoramic curved display with 25-inches of viewing. Real stitching and detailed pattern on the seats and plenty of small and large storage cubbies make for an efficient place to spend time.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as is a new new touchpad with climate and audio controls beneath the infotainment screen. The integrated controls use a button to change between climate and audio controls, which is a smart solution. However, the buttons are small and hard to find while driving, and sometimes a driver goes for the volume, accidentally hits the switch for climate controls and turns up the heat.

A 360-degree Surround-View Monitor, a Harman-Kardon audio system, wireless charging and Wi-Fi are offered along with Bluetooth for two smartphones at once.

Besides the climate/audio panel, the ergonomics in the Kia Sportage are excellent. The gear selection is done through a rotary dial (better than buttons, not as good as a column shifter), the wireless charger is right in front of the cup holders and the drive mode dial is right where a driver rests their hand.

The Sportage Hybrid come standard with eight Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Kia America

The seats, too, are cushy and Lexus-like while the rear area is plenty wide for two full child seats, or three booster seats, all of which are easy to install. They're adjustable, but don't go as low as taller drivers might want. For extra cargo space, 74.1 cubic feet, the second row folds flat.

For motive force, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid comes with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine along with a 44-kilowatt permanent magnet electric motor and a 1.49-kWh lithium ion battery. That's good for a combined 227 horsepower (hp) and 258 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is optional.

Getting up to speed is easy in the Hybrid with those 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is quieter than one with a continuously variable transmission and expressway speeds are smooth and manageable. Passing maneuvers take a little more planning, but the Sportage always felt up to the task, as long as the driver floors the accelerator pedal.

Slowing down and parking is a bit more annoying. The regenerative brakes feel squishy and strange, and trying to eek into a narrow spot is maddening with the vehicle lurching forward before getting the brakes slammed, and doing it again until straight in a spot.

As for handling, the Sportage goes where it's pointed and has enough spring in the suspension to absorb most broken roads. The weight of the steering is medium and there isn't a lot of road feel, but this car is made for comfortable cruising, not corner carving.

It comes with the expected safety features like lane keeping and forward collision warning. It also has reverse parking sensors and a rearview monitor. Blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control are available.

The Toyota Rav4 and Honda CR-V lead sales in the segment with good reason. They're both excellent and economical choices. The Sportage is a little further down the list behind the Tucson and smaller Subaru Crosstrek. The Rav4 is handsome and rugged; the CR-V is great, but not very exciting. Still, both should be cross-shopped before deciding on the Kia Sportage, which we also recommend.