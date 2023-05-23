It's no wonder the Honda CR-V crossover is perennially at or near the top of the sales charts in the small SUV segment. It continues to do everything well, only losing points to segment-leading Toyota Rav4 on rugged good looks. However, with a new design and new generation for 2023, the CR-V will be looking to retake that top spot.

The sixth-generation 2023 Honda CR-V has a new design taking cues from the Ridgeline pickup. It's longer by 2.7 inches and about a half inch wider than the previous model. The A-pillars, the two that hold up the windshield, have been repositioned rearward to allow more forward visibility. It has a new grille, new LED headlights and new options for wheels. Sport and Sport Touring models wear black mesh and rectangular tailpipes.

It competes with some of the biggest sellers in the country including the Nissan Rogue and Chevrolet Equinox, in addition to the Rav4.

The interior is new too, in the style of the Civic sedan, meaning clean, horizontal lines and a layer of metal mesh on the dashboard. That mesh hides adjustable air vents, which can be pointed in any direction. New seats reduced fatigue, says Honda, and there is more legroom for backseat passengers. The Honda CR-V also has the most cargo space in the model's history with 36.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

1 of 19

The Honda CR-V comes standard with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A 7-inch digital instrument panel is standard along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system standard on EX and Sport. Physical knobs for volume and tuning ease use during driving while the storage area in front of the shifter can hold two phones. There are two illuminated USB ports, A and C; on the Sport and Sport Touring models rear seat passengers also get USB ports.

Upgraded EX-L and Sport Touring trims have a standard 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration and wireless charging. A premium Bose audio system can be optioned with 12-speakers.

The new Body Stabilizing Seats are excellent and supportive over long drives, though the adjustments could range a little farther. The seats don't go as low as expected nor do they have underknee support, but overall they are very good. The orange accent stitching in the Sport trim adds some color to an otherwise dark interior.

The 9-inch infotainment system features physical buttons and knobs along with redundant controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay worked well and connected easily and the sound system, even without the premium option, was plenty loud. Those climate and radio knobs are particularly good with metallic trim and a satisfying tactile click. The tall gear selector is a good place for the driver to rest their right hand.

There is plenty of space for two car seats, which are easy to install, and the seatbelts are easy to connect even for a child. There's still room in between those car seats for extra storage, or games and toys for the kids. The truck looks cavernous even with the seats up, though there was no hauling of gear during this road test.

The 2023 Honda CR-V features driving modes for Economy, Normal and Snow. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The base 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine makes 190 horsepower (hp) and 179 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. All-wheel drive is optional on everything but the Sport Touring trim, which can send 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. As standard, the CR-V is front-wheel drive.

Those Sport Touring and Sport hybrid models deliver 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get the 2023 Honda CR-V moving along, though it's far from thrilling. Acceleration from a stop is better than acceleration at speed. Expressway passes take a hard press of the throttle and the continuously variable transmission gets whiny. During normal driving the powertrain is fine.

The hybrid CR-V with all-wheel drive has a fuel mileage rating of 37 miles per gallon (mpg) in mixed city and highway driving, during the test it went as high as an indicated 38.8 mpg. The front-wheel drive hybrid is rated at 40 mpg combined.

The 2023 Honda CR-V has patterned seats with accent colors. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

As expected the 2023 CR-V is comfortable on almost any road, with the standard suspension absorbing all but the most heinous of potholes. It handles better than the segment average with accurate steering and medium amount of effort on the steering wheel. It's also quieter than most of the competition, on and off the road.

The Honda Sensing safety suite is standard with a camera and a radar to recognize objects. Blind spot information is now standard as well. Traffic Jam Assist, Low-Speed Braking Control and Traffic Sign Recognition are optional, as are Adaptive Cruise Control, Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist. A new driver attention monitor issues a warning if the driver takes their eyes off the road for too long.

The 2023 Honda CR-V starts at $29,705 including destination charges, right in line with the Ford Escape ($29,495) and close to the Nissan Rogue ($27,760) and Toyota Rav4 ($28,910). The Chevrolet Equinox, also a competitor, starts at $31,800.

All of them offer all-wheel drive and two-rows but the Honda's combination of features and technology keep it in the top 3. The Rav4 now wears the Toyota 4Runner's rugged looks (like the rest of the Toyota lineup), and offers a real automatic transmission, as does the Ford Escape, unlike the Honda's adequate-but-not-enjoyable continuously variable transmission.

If a buyer is looking for speed, Ford and Toyota offer quicker options than the Honda. Those three small SUVs should all be test driven before a decision is made.