Mercedes-Benz was one of the early manufacturers to start offering a slate of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). The German luxury brand now has a collection of five in both sedan and SUV form.

It's latest, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV land in the popular midsize SUV category, the same space occupied by the company's gas-powered GLE.

The 2023 EQE SUV comes in four grades including this AMG version. The base EQE 350 starts at $77,900 and is offered in rear- or all-wheel drive. The EQE 500 4Matic comes in at $89,500 while this top AMG model will set buyers back $109,300 before options.

The EQE SUV is designed to be aerodynamic and the AMG QE SUV even more so. It has less semi in its body and gets AMG design touches like a black panel radiator grille with chrome struts, integrated Mercedes star and AMG lettering. It also has a new AMG badge on the hood. Everything is accented with gloss black and chrome trim including the air diffusers in front that guide the air around the front wheels for aerodynamic purposes. It's available with either 21- or 22-inch wheels.

The AMG EQE SUV has an all-electric range of 235 miles with a motor on each axle and a battery in between. The electrical system can charge at speeds up to 170 kilowatts at fast charging stations, which leads to a 100-mile range gain in 15 minutes under optimal charging conditions.

Competitors include the Audi Q8 e-tron with 285 miles of range and a base price of $74,400 and the BMW iX with a range of 264 miles (or 380) and a starting price of $84,100. The Jaguar i-Pace is a little smaller and a little less expensive. It has a price of $69,900 and a range of up to 246 miles per charge.

Whether you're a commuter or using the EQE SUV to drive up the coast of Portugal, the range is perfectly fine. Road trips would take some pre-planning, as they do in any other electric vehicle, due to current infrastructure difficulties.

On the street, the AMG EQE SUV has six driving modes that add or take power away, and adjust acceleration and braking. Slippery gives just 50 percent of the total at 308 horsepower (hp). Sport gives 90 percent or 555 hp. Sport Plus and Race Start give 100 percent, equaling 617 hp while the Boost function adds another 60 hp for short bursts.

Like many of these new electric vehicles, the EQE is smooth and quiet in Comfort drive modes with reasonably quick accelerations from a standstill. In the sportier modes acceleration gets jarringly quick, with especially abrupt tip in, but the created sound gets better.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV includes the company's Hyperscreen display. MBUSA

The EQE always sounds like a spaceship, but in Sport and Race modes it comes with a bassy, futuristic growl that helps drivers understand the speeds they're approaching.

The regenerative brakes could be better. They have a squishy feel with an easy push but do haul the car down with a solid stomp. When the car's regenerating energy during a slowdown, the brake pedal moves to a position equivalent with the rate of slowdown. This takes some getting used to, but after a week behind the wheel dealing with it is second nature.

AMG EQE SUV's cabin is dominated by the Hyperscreen, which stretches the full width of the vehicle. The brightly lit panel features three screens including one for the passenger. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as is wireless charging. Climate controls are always present on the lower portion of the central screen making it easier to dial in than what you'll find in other button-less models.

It features a central home touch point to bring the screen back to the main menu, and everything that is needed daily is easy to see and find. It's also customizable so owners can put the most important icons on the main page.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV can regain 100 miles in 15 minutes on a DC fast charger. MBUSA

With all of the storage spaces closed, the EQE's cabin feels clean and neat, though the extremely busy steering wheel tarnishes a bit of that. It features four spokes, all with buttons, plus two customizable dials for drive modes and other adjustable features. The volume adjustment is as notoriously hard to use as the temperature controls are not.

Red accents line the dash, doors and perfectly adjustable seats. Not only do they have under-knee support but also adjustable bolsters that hug in on the driver's thighs. They're heated and cooled as well, adequately heating in a jiffy.

The rear seats feature plenty of space for three adults and the latches for child seats come with plastic covers that pop off for simple attachment points. The rear seats also recline and fold for added comfort for back seat passengers.

Overall, the EQE SUV gives away nothing to the gasoline-engine GLE SUV, except the "refueling" times. It looks just as good, is just as fast, handles better with a lower center of gravity, and comes with some green credibility. It's also far easier to get in and out of for people with mobility issues, though those aerodynamic side steps will eat ankles with abandon.

The bigger BMW iX looks very futuristic while the Audi Q8 e-tron might be the most handsome of the bunch. Germany is building some of the best EV right now; buyers should test at least these three main players before making a purchase.