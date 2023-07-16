The Subaru WRX has been a favorite of rally drivers and light off-roaders for years. The vehicle and its trademarked Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system have won races on almost every continent over the last few decades. Subaru introduced the WRX, then a high performance version of the Impreza sedan and hatchback, in 1992, but it didn't come to America until ten years later.

Last year Subaru debuted a new WRX, no longer based on the Impreza. It now features a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A continuously variable transmission, known as Subaru Performance Transmission, is optional on lower model and standard on the top GT model.

The WRX GT now offers adaptive shocks, meaning drivers change the stiffness of the ride. It also has drive modes including Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings, which also vary the steering feel, all-wheel drive settings and more.

The 2023 Subaru WRX, with a base price of $30,605, competes with all hot hatches and quick sedans in the market. The Volkswagen Golf GTI ($30,975) is a little less powerful and front-wheel drive, but is also less expensive and almost as fun to drive. The Hyundai Elantra N ($33,245) also fits the bill, though it too is front-wheel drive only. The Honda Civic Si ($28,595) is the least powerful of the bunch, but still offers a manual transmission and tight, modern handling even at speed.

The new look includes the company's hexagonal grille with LED headlights and its signature hood scoop. The front fenders are now made of aluminum reducing vehicle weight while the rear deck lid has an integrated low-profile rear spoiler.

It received aerodynamic improvements too with a new air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening that allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely. It also has another outlet in the rear to let trapped air out behind the bumper. The molded plastic wheel arches are in black and feature a texture that reduces air resistance.

Inside, the WRX offers a high-definition tablet-style 11.6-inch infotainment screen along with the company's latest generation of safety technology. It features a black interior with contrast red stitching and carbon fiber pattern accents. The WRX has a flat-bottom steering and throughout communicate the performance capabilities of the vehicle. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth are standard.

The control panel features knobs for volume and tuning and buttons for the air temperature. It also has redundant buttons on the steering wheel for main controls. There are a few small storage spaces fore and aft of the gear selector and in the doors. An 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is optional.

The 2023 Subaru WRX comes with red accent stitching. Subaru of America

The plain cloth bucket seats are comfortable and supportive and the infotainment system was easy to use after a few minutes of practice. The steering wheel is a comfortable diameter and all of the vents and buttons seem to be in reach for the driver. The back seat is bigger than expected with plenty of space for children, as is the truck, which has 12.5 cubic feet. The back seats also fold for longer cargo.

The WRX starts up loudly and hangs at about 1,300 revolutions per minute (rpm) when warming up with a deep, bassy note that may annoy passersby. Once going it's a little quieter, only getting loud at top speed and at the 1,300 mark.

The automatic transmission is boring in Normal driving mode but a little more aggressive in Sport. In Normal mode, if the driver doesn't hammer the gas pedal, the WRX will change gear ratios (CVTs don't have fixed ratios) for efficiency and slow its acceleration into traffic.

In Sport, the rpms are kept high for the full brunt of its 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The WRX also works surprisingly well with its paddler shifters. When using those wheel mounted shifters, drivers can always keep the engine in its powerband and almost feels like a snappy, racy, dual-clutch transmission.

The 2023 Subaru WRX comes with 17- or 18-inch wheels. Subaru of America

The WRX is a little bouncy on the freeway with a suspension meant for either smooth road or dirt road. On wavy expressways it jiggles. But on those dirt roads it feels at home, with all four wheels clawing at rocks and dust to keep the vehicle pointed straight. The company's all-wheel drive system is one of the most impressive in the business.

The least expensive 2023 Subaru WRX is probably the best deal, and the only one of its main competitors with all-wheel drive. The Volkswagen Golf R adds the feature, but also about $10,000.

However, that puts it on par with this most expensive version of the WRX at around $40,000. The Hyundai Elantra N is the most raucous of the bunch, but doesn't offer a manual transmission like the Civic Si. Volkswagen Golfs also offer a manual.

This WRX may not be as handsome as the previous with the extra body cladding, but it's more capable on all roads than any that came before. The true enthusiasts might want to wait for the manual only and more powerful WRX STI, which is on its way this or next year. Otherwise, the Subaru dealership is a good place to start for an inexpensive, all-weather vehicle that is also fun to drive.