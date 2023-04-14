Being a visionary means taking the yellow brick road in a world of gravel, asphalt and cement, and setting the course for others to find the pathway ahead. Seeing beyond the confines of the world as it exists today, to imagine the possibilities for the future of the auto industry in terms of technology, fuels, product and sustainability, is why Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, is Newsweek's Auto Disruptors Visionary of the Year.

Zipse has spent his entire 30-plus-year career at BMW AG, rising from his first job as a technical planning trainee to become chairman of the board in 2019. Spending his professional lifetime at the same company, however, doesn't mean that Zipse has spent his four-year tenure as chairman working to maintain the status quo. Quite the contrary, in fact.

In the rapidly evolving technology, powertrain and design spaces, BMW AG's brands (BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad and Rolls-Royce) stand out because they are envisioning thrust and atmosphere in new ways, seeking out budding solutions to decades-old problems and doing it all without losing sight of the singular identity of each brand.

At the heart of Zipse's visionary leadership is the company's focus on sustainability. For BMW AG, this comes in many forms, but centers around the idea of circularity, where nothing goes to waste and existing materials and products are maintained, recycled, repaired and shared for as long as possible. The result is a reduction in used materials, a focus on reuse after traditional application and recycling efforts beyond the typical end of the product life cycle.

Zipse does not see the solution to less pollution out of tailpipes as a one-size-fits-all scenario and views hydrogen as a necessary piece of the puzzle. This stands in direct contrast to Tesla boss Elon Musk's view that battery-electric vehicles are the only viable path forward.

The BMW brand recently launched its iX5 Hydrogen SUV fleet after four years of development. "Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection," Zipse said in the press release announcing the new model. "It is one of the most efficient ways of storing and transporting renewable energies. We should use this potential to also accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility."

Central to his vision driving BMW strategy: "One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide."

Each of the company's brands is translating Zipse's vision in a unique way, but all put the customer and the environment first as they move forward.

MINI, for instance, has displayed unique takes on space and the passenger environment—a dashboard that can turn into a daybed, textiles made from recycled materials, even a tree growing inside its possibility-exploring concept cars. At the same time, the brand continues its commitment to manual transmission production models and increased customization options for buyers. A preview of its upcoming electric model is chrome and leather-free, showing a commitment to the Group's circularity efforts, and the overarching goal of sustainability.

BMW's concept cars, meanwhile, expand the possibilities of what it means to own a vehicle of the future. Case in point: the recently revealed BMW i Vision Dee (Dee stands for "digital emotional experience"), which the company describes as "the first BMW with a digital soul," "a vehicle with a voice, facial expressions, and true personality. A car that's more than a means of transportation, but an ultimate companion." It features electronic color-change technology (you can change the exterior color to suit your mood), conversational abilities and pared-down design. It's considered a preview of what can be expected from BMW's Neue Klasse, a new generation of electrified vehicles, when they arrive in 2025.

In a business environment in which competitors are pulling switches and paint colors from the company parts bin, the Rolls-Royce brand continues to hit record production numbers while fulfilling big asks from clients seeking a bespoke luxury experience. This year, the company will launch its new Spectre electric car. It has just shown off its most technically complex model to date, created in partnership with fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

Zipse has allowed the brand to thrive as its owners push for unique design that calls for thousands of hours of handiwork. Rolls-Royce continues to lead the industry in this regard, attracting the likes of some of the world's most prominent businesspeople and entertainment industry leaders.

Across all the company's brands, the digitization of the user experience is an important, evolving concept. "Digitalization changes what customers expect from a car—and it has influenced the way we develop our vehicles: It is, in a very integrated way. I strongly believe that you cannot separate software from hardware development as an original equipment manufacturer. Otherwise, you won't create a seamless digital experience. Because it's the all-round impression for our user that counts," Zipse tells Newsweek.

Zipse's biggest impact as a visionary in the industry isn't a long stream of aspirational ideas. It's a long stream of aspirational ideas turned into multi-pronged reality—rolled out into new models that provide innovative user experiences, make vehicles more sustainable and provide a pathway forward for new propellants, all while honoring brand history.