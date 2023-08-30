With the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the differences between priorities of this German automaker and the others could not be more apparent. It is this new generation of car that allows enthusiasts, industry watchers and potential buyers to truly grasp what the Mercedes brand of today values.

It most closely competes with the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Genesis G80. They're among the best-selling luxury cars on the market today.

Those differences start at the car's exterior, where brand identity is loud and clear beyond the traditions of a grille or new-age aerodynamics. The midsize E-Class sedan isn't a departure, but rather a constant. This 2024 model is just the latest iteration, bridging the gap "between tradition and digitization", as the brand accurately puts it.

That being said, E-Class pushes into S-Class large sedan territory with appointments, technology and finishes that blend together in a way that Toyota could only dream about.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class parked at a winery in southern Austria near the border with Hungary. Mercedes-Benz

It also has design cues that tie this new generation of gasoline-powered models into the company's EQ electric vehicle line like the three-dimensional, high-gloss black panel that connects the grille to the headlamps. An illuminated grille surround is available to add some panache.

Buyers can get the new E-Class in a variety of grades and equipped with their choice of engine. In the U.S. customers can opt for either the Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC or Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC. Both come with all-wheel drive.

The E350 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 255 horsepower (hp) and 295 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. It is a mild-hybrid that gets an additional 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque boost when the electronic components kick on, all while saving fuel.

Mercedes has given the E450 a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder power plant that makes 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Its mild-hybrid system can add in the same amount of power as the E350's allowing it to take off from the line in a zippy, fuel efficient way.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class being driven through Vienna, Austria. Mercedes-Benz

No matter which version, there's plenty of power afforded though the more powerful addition does have rapid tip-in when getting on the accelerator that takes some getting used to.

The E-Class's interior has more space than before thanks to the new generation's longer wheelbase. Buyers can get rear-axle steering as part of the Technology package. Unlike some of the concerns about this type of steering in the EQE SUV, Mercedes has nailed it in the E-Class as the winding rural roads in and around Vienna, Austria, proved.

The suspension provides a smooth ride, even on rough roads, and makes sailing down Europe's notoriously well-kept highways seem like you're floating on a cloud. Despite that, the car doesn't wallow around corners.

The trunk is generously proportioned with 19 cubic-feet of storage space.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class parked in front of the Rosewood hotel in Vienna, Austria. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says that the car's new electronic architecture is more software driven and less dictated by hardware. That means more of the car's components are updatable throughout the life of the vehicle, via over-the-air connectivity.

The German automaker offers the MBUX Superscreen in the car for an added fee. It houses the mid-dashboard infotainment screen and passenger display under a single sheet of glass. The driver information screen stands separately.

The car's computing functions and how they are presented are the biggest differentiators here between the Merc and its competition. Where Mercedes gets it right is that the MBUX system is straightforward and uncomplicated, winning on usability while on the road. While there is a distinct lack of buttons, Mercedes doesn't make it complicated to change the temperature or fan speed, look for a new radio station, or see the navigation system in action.

The car's active ambient lighting, a selfie camera and body refreshment programs are designed to make the E-Class more like a private studio space. It's something that is already important to Asian market customers and growing in importance for European and North American owners.

The available Superscreen in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Third-party apps take center stage in the new car's entertainment system. TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex, Zoom and Vivaldi are able to be tapped and used at various times when the car is either stopped or in motion, with some usability limited when driving safely is a concern.

When the front passenger is viewing content, like a movie, or playing a game on the screen in front of them the driver is unable to see it thanks to technology that acts like a shield. While some illumination is visible it was impossible to make out anything on the screen during the test drive.

Additionally, streaming YouTube was a quick process with virtually no buffering or loading time, but that is more a testament to the strength of the 5G signal coverage and installed processors than the car itself.

Mercedes has installed artificial intelligence aimed at learned comfort function user behavior to help owners craft routines using a set of templates.

With comfortable seats, hours behind the wheel is a breeze. But that isn't all about comfort. Technology helps too.

Spacious rear seating in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Mercedes-Benz

Active Lane Change Assist hands-free drive assist technology can take over driving duties, including lane changes, and even move itself over to an exit lane as required on a route pre-programmed into the car's navigation system. This is a step further than General Motors' Super Cruise goes and the tech seamlessly integrates into the drive experience, activating quickly, alerting drivers when there's interference, and choosing lane changes more naturally than most similar tech on the market today. It's a home run.

The E-Class isn't without its faults, but there are far fewer with this generation than the last.

Mercedes has prioritized its infotainment and entertainment technology with layouts and responsiveness that should cause BMW and Audi to take notice. Interior materials have been upgraded and are on-par with Range Rover offerings.

The powertrains are strong and are part of an elegant experience behind the wheel (that can haul when required). That's the Mercedes drive signature, and stands in stark contrast to the more engaging drive modern BMWs offer.

Pricing for the new model has yet to be announced, but as long as it's close to what the 2023 model goes for (manufacturer's starting retail price of $56,750 in the U.S.), it is worth strongly considering as your next luxury midsize car.