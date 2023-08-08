Wildlife

Can You Spot All 5 Birds Perfectly Camouflaged Against the Snowy Backdrop?

By
How many birds can you see camouflaged in this image ?

It wouldn't be unusual if you struggle—the birds in this photo are snow partridges, and their chestnut coats are specifically designed for camouflage.

The species live in high-altitude habitats across the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Pakistan, China and India. They can usually be found in small groups across hillsides and grasslands.

Their coats allow them to be inconspicuous against the mountainous rocks of these regions. The camouflage can help conceal them from predators in the area.

The picture was captured by Navin Kumar, winner of the Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat category, presented at the 2023 Nature inFocus Festival in India.

The birds are perched on rocks surrounded in snow and are almost impossible to spot unless you look extremely closely.

Snow Partridges
There are five Snow Partridges camouflaged within this picture. The photo won an award for the Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat at the Nature inFocus Festival. Navin Kumar/Getty

The snow partridges become easier to spot once you look closely for the species' signature red beaks, against the brown of the rocks that conceal them.

There are five birds in the photograph in total.

Camouflage is a defense tactic that allows animals to conceal themselves against predators. For carnivorous species, it also allows them to sneak up on prey.

Animals with camouflage usually blend in with the surroundings of their natural habitat. Colors are generally carried down from the animal's parents, meaning these genes pass down and spread across the species, due to natural selection—a process where organisms adapt to their environment, subsequently producing offspring more suited to the environment, according to National Geographic.

The Nature inFocus Festival is an annual event that takes a look at some of the best wildlife and nature photography taken during the year. There are several different categories that reward various photographers and their pictures.

Read more

Many other animals are masters of disguise.

In July, a photograph captured by Bonnie Keller, of the K2C Wildlife Encounters in Virginia's Fairfax County, shows a seemingly bare patch of fallen leaves.

However, there are actually three copperheads in the picture—a venomous snake species native to North America.

This species has a distinctive pattern on their scales, which, paired with their brown exterior, expertly camouflages the snakes in their habitat.

"Look what happens when you have copperheads in leaves..... magic, they disappear!! Fortunately, copperheads tend to stay in places with more cover, but be vigilant!" K2C said in a Facebook post.

Unlike snow partridges, these snakes can occasionally pose a danger to people when they camouflage themselves like this.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about Snow Partridges? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC