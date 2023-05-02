5 Questions To Ask If You're Thinking About Keeping Your Employees Remote

Staying connected in a remote setup is all about what you know, and what you know is all about what you ask.

One of the biggest—and perhaps most challenging—responsibilities you'll have as a manager is to ensure everyone on your team stays connected. In the new age of remote work, the best way to achieve this isn't necessarily focusing on technical setups or flexibility ratios, but rather focusing on the information you have about each other.

Connection And Knowledge Are Linked

Relationships are always built on an exchange of information: You might notice that a coworker always brings lunch, or you might tell someone on your team that you prefer one app over another. The more information we exchange, the better sense we have of who people are and what they need in order to do their job well. We also learn to trust based largely on what others do—or don't do—with the information they take in about us.

But in a remote environment, this exchange of information is more difficult: It's harder to read body language or even to have spontaneous chats in the hallway. It takes more effort to approximate interactions, such as going out to lunch together. By focusing on the essential points that contribute to a sense of empathy and belonging, you'll help reduce instances of your team feeling isolated or unsupported.

The Points That Matter Most

There are a few questions to keep in mind when trying to decide whether or not to keep your team remote:

1. Do you know what your team is working on and have clear accountability measurements? The idea here isn't to micromanage, but rather to be aware of what people have to do so you can offer the right help at the right time. A simple way to do this is to have people identify 15 things they'd like to accomplish throughout the week. Items 1-5 have the top priority, items 6-10 are the second priority, and items 11-15 are the third priority. Make these lists public so everyone can see where they can help each other. Trust and accountability are major concerns for remote work. A major benefit of making these priority lists public is that it establishes clear expectations. Because everything is visible to everyone else, there's no confusion about the responsibilities anyone has or where each team member stands.

2. Does your team know you care about them? People need to be seen as people, not just employees. Nonstructured talks are a great way to show people they matter for who they are rather than for what they deliver. Something that works for my team is meeting one day a week for 30 minutes. Employees can talk about anything they want, even if it's not about work. But we also have more structured accomplishment review talks once a month where we write down everything they've accomplished. It's important for your company to have both structured, work-related talks and nonstructured talks where anything goes, but make sure to establish an appropriate cadence for each so your team knows how much you value them as people.

3. Does your team know the impact of their work? Without the ability to see the impact of their work, it's hard for employees to understand where they fit in the big picture or to feel motivated toward shared organizational goals. Try implementing programs that spotlight employees' contributions. Set up a system where people can send out messages to the whole company highlighting another team member's accomplishments. These messages clarify what actions leaders choose to reward and give employees credit for their actions.

4. Do you know the career aspirations of each team member? Supporting someone's career aspirations is always a deliberate choice. But in a remote environment where you don't get as much time together or as many cues, you have to be even more intentional about learning what those aspirations are and offering opportunities for the individual to move forward in those aspirations. Think through what each employee is doing and then talk to them about how that applies to the career aspirations they have.

5. How can you best empower your team? As Roy Bennett said, "Great leaders create more leaders, not followers." Put another way, a big part of your job is to help people learn and develop so they can be independent and become leaders themselves. They cannot do this if you constantly step in to handle things. I've found it's extremely effective to let people figure things out on their own. Each week, try asking a team member to show how they utilize one of your company's digital tools. This gives people a shot at sharing their knowledge and reinforces the idea that the manager is not the only one who can provide answers.

Over Time, Review And Adjust

Your circumstances won't remain static—that's the nature of the fluid market and world. So evaluating what's right for your team has to be an ongoing process. If any of the questions become difficult to answer or address, that's a good sign that something in your business needs adjustment.

Many companies are bringing people back to the office as we speak. This move might make sense for your business. But because it is highly likely that there will always be some team members or partners who can connect only through technology, treat these questions as a permanent resource.

Inclusion Means A Willingness To Find Out

Not every business needs or wants to be remote. But if you plan to keep even a few people who work remotely full-time, be willing to go the extra mile to make sure they feel included. Getting your leaders thinking about how well you see your remote workers as both professionals and regular people is an important consideration. With that information, you can keep the relationships you have with them strong and, hopefully, you'll continue to get outstanding results.