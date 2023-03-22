Why Did 6ix9ine Get Beaten Up? What We Know After Rapper Was Jumped

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was beaten up by a group of men inside a South Florida gym on March 22, per TMZ.

The publication reported that the musician, 26, sustained injuries that required him to be rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for 6ix9ine—whose real name is Daniel Hernandez—told TMZ that his client was using the sauna at an LA Fitness gym on Tuesday evening, when "all of the sudden he was attacked by several guys without warning."

Lazzaro added to the online news site that 6ix9ine "tried to fight off the combatants" but "there were too many of them."

TMZ reported that Lazzaro "notes 6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the attack."

Newsweek has contacted Lazzaro, via email, for comment.

In April 2020, 6ix9ine was released early from jail due to fears over that his chronic asthma made him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The rapper had been serving time after pleading guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking.

6ix9ine was released from prison and into home confinement. His home confinement then ended on August 1, 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.