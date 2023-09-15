'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Brovarnik Gives Update After Makeover Backlash

Loren Brovarnik has let fans know how she's doing after undergoing a "mommy makeover" featuring a series of cosmetic surgeries.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has had three children since 2020 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and documented her journey with healthy eating and weight loss since giving birth.

She updated her followers from the hospital, lying in bed with bandages around her head, arms, and chest after having a tummy tuck, "360 liposuction" and fat transfer breast augmentation.

"I'm getting so many messages and I just want to say thank you again. I can't thank you guys enough for your concern and reaching out," Brovarnik began on Instagram stories.

"I've had so many people asking what I had done, why I have the bandages," she said, describing the procedures. "And yes, the chins are gone. I have one chin," she added.

Brovarnik also praised the medical team that did her surgery and is helping her in recovery.

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik speak onstage during the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, on June 2, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Loren updated fans after undergoing cosmetic surgery and receiving backlash for the decision. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty

"Thank you again, guys," she told her fans. "You're amazing, also because I've been super open about everything I've gone through in life. So I'm really excited to have you guys on this journey with me which is the next chapter and another thing for me to share with you."

Brovarnik faced backlash on Wednesday when she first announced she was having cosmetic surgery, with some fans criticizing her for going under the knife.

She described how the surgery was also going to help her repair her abdominal rectus diastasis, which is a condition where the abdominal muscles are separated by an abnormal distance and sometimes occurs during pregnancy.

"The day has finally come, I'm getting a natural mommy makeover. This is something I've wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it's a little different," Brovarnik wrote on Instagram.

"I was referred to @drdevvdo by a childhood friend because he specializes in doing it naturally. I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I've opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together.

"We know I've been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it [with] a more natural approach is the best way to go. Just like everything else, I'm beyond excited to share this journey with you."

Brovarnik met her now husband during a birthright trip to Israel and they appeared on the third season of the TLC reality series.

They are parents to sons, Shai Josef, 3, and Asher Noah, 2, and daughter Ariel, who was born premature at 32 weeks in September last year.