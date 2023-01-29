How TLC's New '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Couples Met and What to Expect

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back for another season on TLC.

The reality television show, one of many spinoffs of the very popular 90 Day Fiancé, follows several Americans as they pack their bags and leave home, all in the name of love.

In Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers will be introduced to six new couples who plan to marry within a matter of days, even though some of them are yet to meet in person.

The episodes will see the various cast members travel to several different locations across the world, but will their expectations be met when they are reunited, or finally come face to face, with their potential spouses, or will couples be left with regrets?

The format of the series is the reverse of the original 90 Day Fiancé concept, which follows non-Americans who become engaged to people living in the United States and travel there before they decided whether or not to marry.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the couples taking part in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, and what TLC has teased about their storylines.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 Cast

Jen and Rishi

After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen, from Oklahoma, actually turned down Rishi. Fast forward a month, however, and she said yes to his marriage proposal.

Rishi, from India, is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and, to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

Kris and Jeymi

Kris, from Alabama, has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the U.S.

She risks everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Nicole, from California, met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt, and he proposed that very same day.

This couple are actually already married as Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks after she met Mahmoud to tie the knot, without informing her family and friends until after the fact.

Now, she's ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome.

Daniele and Yohan

Fans may recognise Daniele from their stint on another TLC series; 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

As fans of the show will know, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries.

Now, Daniele is leaving her home and job in New York City in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

Gabriel and Isabel

Gabe, from Florida, is a budding entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work.

There, he met Isabel who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man. As their relationship fortifies, however, so do their fears of acceptance.

Debbie and Oussama

After connecting through a love of art, and despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, Debbie and Oussama fell in love because "their souls connected."

Debbie, from Georgia, is packing her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama and, although she faces skepticism from her family, Debbie is going in with her eyes and heart wide open.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres on Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.