Is Aaron Judge Married? New York Yankees Star's Wife Is Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge grabbed himself a place in baseball's history books last season after he beat the record set by New York Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961 by hitting 62 home runs and taking the single-season American League home run record.

The Yankees outfielder then became a free agent at the end of the season and there were plenty of suitors who wanted the 30-year-old on their roster.

Despite being sounded out by a number of teams, Judge admitted that there was only one place he wanted to be, and that was staying with the Yankees.

He signed a $360 million, nine-year deal but said that there would be no signature on any dotted lines without the backing of his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Judge said: "I met a lot of great teams, but, you know, after every meeting, you know, I'd sit down with my wife, and we kind of look at each other and be like, 'We're Yankees'."

Here's the story of Judge and Bracksieck's relationship.

How Did Judge Meet Bracksieck?

Judge and Bracksieck, 29, both attended Linden High School in Linden, California, which is where they met.

After graduating in 2010, the pair both studied at California State University, Fresno.

What Was Bracksieck Studying at College?

Bracksieck produced an award-winning project at Fresno State while studying for a master's in kinesiology. Titled "Posterior Elbow Angle During the Movement Phase of Throwing in Relation to the Susceptibility of UCL Injury in Major League Baseball Players," it examined elbow ligament injuries in the MLB. Bracksieck was honored for it in 2017.

When Did Judge and Bracksieck Become 'Official'?

Judge and Bracksieck have kept their relationship relatively private and have not shared a great deal on social media.

It would appear that the couple became "official" in 2014 as Bracksieck first appeared on Judge's Instagram account, alongside his parents, after they ran in a Thanksgiving Day 5K run together, in November 2014.

After that though, there is a break of many years before Bracksieck made another appearance on Judge's social media pages, when he posted a pic of them together during a MLB's All-Star Break in Los Angeles, during July 2022.

The baseball star captioned the photos: "What a time we had out in LA for the All Star break! Can't thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet! Time to get rolling in the 2nd half!"

When Did Judge Get Married?

In keeping with the privacy of their relationship, Judge and Bracksieck married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on December 13, 2021.

The Montage Kapalua Bay Resort was decked with a floral arch as the couple looked resplendent in a classic black tuxedo for Judge, and a form-fitting gown with a detailed back and long veil for Bracksieck, according to the Daily Mail.

Several of Judge's New York Yankees teammates, including Gary Sanchez, Luis Cessa and Gleyber Torres, were guests at the wedding.

What Are Judge and Bracksieck's Shared Charitable Interests?

Judge launched a foundation in 2018 called ALL RISE, which he hopes will inspire children to become responsible citizens through leadership programs, grants, baseball camps and more.

As part of his work with the foundation, the couple were seen visiting a hospital, in November 2019, in the Fresno area of their high school years.

Judge and Bracksieck went to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County, California, to visit young cancer patients.

What Judge Said About his Wife After Signing Yankees Deal

After signing his huge deal with the Yankees, which also sees him become the franchise's 16th captain, Judge was full of praise for his wife.

He said in a press conference after the deal was announced: "Thank you to everybody, my wife, Samantha. [My wife and I] came to the decision that was in our hearts, which is we belong in New York, we belong in this city."

