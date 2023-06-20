Man Finds Abandoned WW2 Guns and Eerie Underground Tunnel Network

Fascinating footage has surfaced showing the remnants of abandoned World War II coastal defenses in Portugal, where three huge guns remain almost entirely intact.

In a video posted to YouTube by the Tattooed Traveler, viewers are also taken through the eerie network of underground tunnels connecting the three guns.

According to the Marine Corps University Press, an American naval base was established from 1917 to 1919 in Ponta Delgada, the capital of the Azores archipelago.

Portugal had entered the war in 1916, siding with the Allies as part of an effort to maintain its colonies in Africa. Ponta Delgada became an important stop off point for ships traveling from the U.S. to Europe, which were a target for German U-boats.

This picture shows one of the guns of the Pico da Castanheira Battery in the Portuguese Azores archipelago. The guns were set up during World War II, despite Portugal being neutral at the time. Tattooed Traveler

It was a similar story during World War II, though Portugal remained neutral until 1944. Nevertheless, because of its strategic location, efforts were made to fortify Ponta Delgada from early on in the conflict.

The result was the Pico da Castanheira Battery, which was equipped with three 150 mm Krupp CTR m/897 guns in 1940. These were accompanied by a network of tunnels and rooms for those manning them.

Much of the battery remains in place today, including the three Krupp guns. While they are no longer capable of firing, they remain in good condition considering their age.

The Tattooed Traveler, who preferred not to use his real name, told Newsweek he was eager to seek out the guns and explore the area up close—despite it being off limits to the public.

"I am a combat-wounded paratrooper and amateur historian, so historical places, especially military ones, have always fascinated me," he said. "It was awesome to see the guns and the tunnels connecting them in a basically undamaged condition. Many similar places either have the guns removed or are highly vandalized."

Arguably the most fascinating part of his journey around the abandoned defenses comes when he climbs down to explore the dark tunnels hidden within the hills that surround the guns.

In the video, the Tattooed traveler can be seen exploring the rooms and walkways that were once used by the gun crews.

This picture shows a ladder down to the tunnels connecting the three guns. The labyrinthine tunnels remain largely as they were when they were abandoned. Tattooed Traveler

The footage, shot on the Tattooed Traveler's head cam makes for atmospheric viewing, like the opening scenes of a horror movie. He's learned to stay calm in these situations though.

"I'd compare it to jumping out of a plane," he said of the potential risks of exploring such abandoned sites. "Once you get past the terror of the first time, every time after that is easy. I would say I am calm, but also aware of possible threats and danger."

The Tattooed Traveler said his interest in abandoned spaces of this kind started out of a "historical curiosity."

"Being from the States and getting to see how many historical structures are all over Europe it leads to a sort of child-like fascination," he said. "Especially if I see something abandoned and historical I get a strong urge to investigate and learn about it."