Woman Finds $4K Behind Fireplace Her Grandpa Hid for Her Before He Died

A woman has shared how she discovered a tin behind her late grandfather's fireplace containing $4,000 and a whole host of keepsakes.

Katie Toole, 36, from Northwest Florida shared her discovery on TikTok in a series of videos that have received millions of views.

Her grandfather, Alcus Burke, died last year aged 98. While Toole was cleaning out his home, she remembered a conversation they had once had.

Toole told Newsweek: "I am getting his house cleaned up to get ready to put it for sale and I remembered what he told me. I used to sit [with] him during the day and we were sitting at the kitchen table when he just randomly looked up at me and told me if something happens to him, to make sure that I look behind the fireplace. He never said why."

So Toole set to work opening up the fireplace, taking off the vent, and finding a little door that led to the back: "It was stuck," she said. "I couldn't get it to budge at first. It took me a few days to get it open."

Using a combination of the penetrating oil WD-40 and a hammer, Toole finally managed to get inside the box. Thousands of viewers, who were following Toole's journey on TikTok, had become intrigued by the fireplace mission and were excited to see what was hiding behind it.

When she ultimately succeeded in accessing the door, she discovered an old box inside.

"I found my great grandfather's pocket watch, World War II photos, an old harmonica, an old fishing lure, a tiny triangle folded flag, and $4,000," said Toole.

She was amazed by the haul and instantly started sharing her find on TikTok where viewers were equally impressed.

"I was shocked," she said. "He's been known for hiding little things around the house but I was not expecting to find that much money—and the pictures are something I will cherish forever."

Toole's grandfather was a gunner during World War II and was the last survivor of his squadron. The vintage photographs included a shot of her grandfather and pictures of gunner planes.

Online, viewers of the video shared their reactions to the incredible find. One TikToker said: "His treasured possessions. I'd never spend a dime and frame everything else. Sad he's not around to tell you the story behind each thing."

Another wrote: "Those items are worth waaaaaay more than the money."

"I am going to figure out how to get the pictures preserved so nothing happens to them," said Toole. "I actually still have everything in the tin and will probably find a safe place to store it and keep it like it is as a memory for him."