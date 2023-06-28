Abducted Baby Dies After Man Tells Mom He Feels 'Homicidal': Police

A baby has died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash after a man allegedly told the child's mother he felt "homicidal," according to Ohio police.

Police in Tiffin, northern Ohio, were alerted to a "be on the lookout" report on June 27, after a man from nearby North Baltimore abducted a child and was heading towards the city.

A police spokesperson said the man had "indicated he was feeling homicidal and suicidal" and told the child's mother he had "killed the baby."

Stock image of a police car. The baby died after being involved in the car crash. Getty

Officers were also told the man was armed and had been traveling toward Tiffin in a yellow Camaro.

When an off-duty officer saw the vehicle coming into Tiffin he started to follow and provided location information to responding officers.

A high-speed pursuit followed, with the man driving erratically around Tiffin until he drove off the roadway and through the front yard of one home before crashing into another residence, knocking it off its foundation.

In a June 27 statement, a Tiffin police spokesperson said: "Tiffin officers and Seneca County deputies surrounded the vehicle and broke the back window to extricate the infant.

"The child was bleeding from the head and had labored breathing. First aid was provided to the child on [the] scene.

"Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division responded to the scene providing medical attention to both the child and adult subject before transporting [them] to Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Life flight was called to Tiffin Mercy for both adult and child."

The statement continued: "At the time of this writing it was learned the child succumbed to the injuries and has since passed away. The family has been notified. The adult subject has been transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo and is currently in critical condition."

No further information about the child or an update on the man's condition was shared by police.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 1,180 fatal traffic crashes in 2022, which resulted in 1,275 fatalities.

It represented a drop from 2021 when 1,244 fatal traffic crashes happened and there were 1,356 fatalities that year.

Tiffin police chief David Pauly said: "My heart breaks for the family of this innocent child and you can be sure this matter will be investigated thoroughly to determine exactly why and what occurred today.

"The Tiffin Police wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family. I appreciate the work of our Tiffin Officers, Detectives, and Dispatchers.

"Additionally, I would like to thank our many first responding partners including the Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives, Fostoria Detectives, and Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division. This was an unfortunate tragedy today and these things also take its toll on our first responders. My thoughts and prayers are with them as well."

