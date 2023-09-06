Heartwarming

Adorable Dogs Caught Cuddling Under Duvet During Heatwave Delights Viewers

By
Heartwarming Dogs Heat wave TikTok Pets

A pair of dogs called Jasmine and Rose have melted hearts on social media after their owner found them cuddled up under a duvet during a heatwave.

In a post shared on TikTok on Monday, under the username Iggy_n_chi, the pets' owner looks all around the house to find out how her dogs are doing after a day of intense heat, scouring the shady and fresh spots where they could be.

She can be heard saying: "After a day so dangerously hot that I worried for even my own safety are my dogs...? A) chilling out by an open window. B) drinking water in a shady spot. Or C) cuddled up together under a duvet. It was C, wasn't it girls? Sisters lovers. Not very bright girls!"

owner finds dogs under duvet during heartwave
Stock image of two dogs hiding under a cover. A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after catching her two dogs cuddling under the duvet in the summer heat. Getty Images

As she uncovered them, the chihuahua and the small greyhound were curled up to each other, enjoying the warm weather together. The post comes with a caption that says: "Tiny heads tiny brains."

Though some dogs suffer heat more than others, none of them sweat in areas where they have fur, so it's not easy to tell when they're overheated. What they do instead, according to the Animal Emergency Service, is release heat by panting and sweating through their paw pads and nose. If this isn't enough to cool their body temperature, they can experience heat stress.

If not promptly treated, this can progress into heat exhaustion, or worse into a heatstroke, which is the most severe form of heat illness. Symptoms include change in gum color; drooling; dizziness or disorientation; dullness and collapse; increased heart rate and respiratory rate; vomiting and/or diarrhoea; muscle tremors; and seizures.

@iggy_n_chi

Tiny heads tiny brains #heatwave #heatstroke #dog #italiangreyhound #chihuahua #pawrent #furmily #furbaby #furbabylove #dogtok #dogsoftiktok #jasmineandrose

♬ original sound - Jasmine and Rose (and Amelia)

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 212,400 views and 34,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Emma Pandy, commented: "They cuddle so nicely. I've had a horrid day and had to go to hospital. Your videos are cheering me up."

555b777 said: "You have the two breeds that always believe they're cold, my chis were trying to sunbathe yesterday."

Maddy Melaza added: "Bought my dog a cool mat and put it down in the middle of the kitchen, he has actively avoided even *slightly* touching it when he needs to pass it."

Newsweek reached out to Iggy_n_chi for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC