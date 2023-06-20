Vet Reveals How to Spot Signs of Heatstroke in Pets

As the summer continues and we enjoy warmer temperatures, vets are warning pet owners to be alert to the signs of heatstroke in animals.

This potentially life-threatening condition occurs when the body's temperature rises to a dangerous level, due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures of extreme heat. Being aware of the early signs is essential for owners.

"Heatstroke in cats and dogs can be a serious and life-threatening emergency and can occur in just a short time in hot conditions," doctor of veterinary medicine Grant Little, an expert on the JustAnswer platform, told Newsweek.

Cats and dogs' bodies work differently to humans. They can't regulate heat like we can, and must primarily get rid of excess heat through panting and limited sweating via paw pads. This is not as effective as human sweating.

Signs of Pet Heatstroke

"The first sign you may notice is excessive panting," said Little. "In dogs, they pant to cool themselves off. As they start to pant, it does cool them, but if they can't expel heat as fast as it is coming in, this can lead to severe heatstroke and dehydration."

In cats, panting is an even more serious sign. "If a cat starts to pant, this is even more concerning as cats don't usually pant like dogs. This can be a symptom of severe respiratory distress," added Little.

"Cats generally will start to feel more warm and try to relocate themselves to colder space to cool off," he said.

The second sign pet owners may notice is tacky gums. "As dehydration kicks in, the gums become very dry in the mouth and don't blanch correctly when you put your finger on them," said Little.

"The third sign may be a pounding heart rate in the chest," he added. "Animals with heatstroke start trying to circulate blood flow around the body faster to cool themselves. If you put your hand on the chest, you may notice the heart is going much faster. This would also be a concern."

Other symptoms of pet heatstroke to look out for include excessive drooling and salivation, lethargy and weakness, unsteadiness or collapse and even seizures or tremors.

How to Prevent Pet Heatstroke

If you notice any of the symptoms of heatstroke in your pet, it is essential to visit a veterinarian for a prompt examination. However, there are also things you can do to prevent it happening to pets.

"Heatstroke is a serious condition that needs treatment right away," said Little. "It can be prevented by always keeping them cooled off in an area with lots of fans or air conditioning. Using cold towels to cool the body can also help."

Your pets should always have adequate shelter and ventilation where they can relax in a cool space. Fresh water should also be available at all times, and owners must check the bowl regularly to ensure it isn't hot or empty.

Avoiding situations where your pet may become uncomfortably hot is also essential. Pets should not be left inside cars, even with the windows cracked, and exercise like walks or outdoor activities should be done when temperatures are cooler.

Cooling aids such as mats or vests designed for pets can also help them, and ensuring your pet isn't walking on hot surfaces like sand or concrete is important, too.