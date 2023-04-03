Adorable Moment Dog Copies Human Dad by Kissing His Mom's Baby Bump

A video of a dog named Astroboy "kissing" his owner's baby bump has melted hearts online.

The newly viral TikTok video captured the moment when Astroboy's dad started kissing his partner's baby bump, so the pup, determined not to be left out, decided to join in and sprinted over to his owner to lick her bump.

"When dad's kissing my baby brother but I want to give him kisses too," the pup's owners wrote across the post.

"Lemme just squeeze in there a bit," his owners comically wrote as the video's caption.

Astroboy is a crossbreed mix of Labrador retriever and bull Arab.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 23 by @Astro_BullArab, the post, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 320,000 times and liked by more than 65,000 users. The video clip has also received tons of comments from TikTok users keen to gush over the adorable moment in the post's comments section.

"Awww, he's going to be the best big brother ever," one user shared under the post.

"Ok. Fine. I guess I'll have a baby," another user jokingly added.

How to Introduce Dog to Newborn Baby?

While they differ by breed, dogs are generally protective of family members. However, they can have a difficult time adapting to new babies at home.

Dogs are creatures of habit and gain a sense of confidence and security from having a stable routine and knowing what to expect at certain times of the day. The charity DogsTrust writes that, even if canines are thoroughly prepared for or used to change, pups might still struggle to adjust to new babies and the challenges that they bring.

Newborn-caused disruptions to their routine can appear to dogs as if they are receiving less attention than usual, with their owners snowed under by the demands of parenthood. Dogs used to only the sound of their own barks might also struggle to adapt to hearing the new baby cry.

The charity recommends that owners expecting a new child begin preparing their pup for the change as soon as possible, like leaving the dog alone for longer periods of time.

Stock image of a dog lying by its owner's baby bump. A video of a bull Arab dog named Astroboy "kissing" his owner's baby bump has melted hearts online. Getty Images

The benefit of beginning preparations early is that the owner can then move at their dog's anxious and hesitant pace. This is as opposed to throwing them in at the deep end on the day the baby is due to arrive home.

Preparations aside, animal welfare charity Blue Cross writes that the best time for a pup and a newborn to get acquainted is after the dog is tired from walking or playing.

The charity also advises that owners greet their dogs first and without the baby present, in case the pets unleash their usual excitement at them coming home on the newborn.

For a smooth introduction, Blue Cross also advises that the baby should be introduced to the dog in a quiet and neutral room, not the one that they usually eat or sleep in, to save them from getting territorial.

Owners are encouraged to associate their newborn's presence with positivity, and to praise their dogs for displaying good behavior after they meet.

"The first interaction should be under control, with the baby being held in a parent's arms and the dog allowed to sniff the child. The dog will appear interested for a few seconds and will then lose interest. When they back away, you should praise them and give them a treat," Blue Cross adds.

