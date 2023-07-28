Adorable Video Captures Moment Kitten Tries to 'Talk to the Birds'

The delightful moment when a kitten told the neighborhood birds who was boss has been caught on camera.

Maya is a 4-month-old kitten who lives in Germany. In the adorable footage, she is "talking" with the birds as she makes a clicking sound with her mouth.

This isn't unusual for cats, but is an instinctive behavior centered on excitement, frustration and often a preparation to pounce.

When cats see a bird through the window, their hunting instinct takes over. Vicki Jo Harrison, the president of The International Cat Association (TICA), previously told Newsweek: "Their excitement at the prospect of a hunt causes them to chirp and may also be coupled with a swooshing tail. Their chirping is an expression of joy, much like a child's squeal when given a gift."

From left: 4-month-old kitten Maya who was caught on camera hilariously chittering at neighborhood birds. Experts say that this is an instinctive behavior as the cat prepares to pounce. u/gruselink/Reddit

Kira shared the video on Reddit of her dad's cat exhibiting the chittering behavior. "I have not seen her doing this often, and I thought it was really cute because it looked like she was trying to talk to the birds," Kira told Newsweek.

She shared the video online to get a little more information about Maya's behavior. "I thought other people may think it's cute too, and also because maybe someone knew why she was making this sound," Kira said. "I was right about both things, and some people could explain to me that it is a hunting sound, and she tries to attract the birds with it."

The American Bird Conservancy says that outdoor cats in the U.S. kill around 2.4 billion birds every year, making them the No. 1 direct non-human threat to our feathered friends in the U.S. and Canada. Cats' recognized thread to global biodiversity is well documented, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists domestic felines as the world's worst non-native invasive species.

Many pet owners will have seen their cat engaging in this chirping behavior, and as well as excitement, it is also part of their feline instinct. Combined with ears pointed upward, eyes wide and pupils darting, whiskers pointed forward and a low, twitching tail, hyper-focused felines are preparing to pounce on their prey.

Of course, for many cats, Maya included, there is a problem. The window is in the way.

Some experts also believe that your pet's chirping and chattering at birds could also be a sign of frustration. Being unable to catch the bird because they're stuck inside while the bird flies free irritates your cat, and the excitement can quickly turn to agitation.

