AFC West Storylines in 2023: 1 Key Question About Each Team in the Division

Over the past several years, the Kansas City Chiefs have pushed the AFC West into the national spotlight. When one of the league's most exciting teams resides in a division, it's going to get plenty of attention. And while it's understandable to focus on KC, that's not exactly fair to the clubs in Nevada, Denver and California.

So, with that in mind, let's take a deeper look at the entire breadth of the AFC West. Whether you're a fan of one specific club looking to do a little advanced scouting or simply want to know more about the league as a whole, we've got you covered.

Ready? Let's dive into the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty

Chiefs: Is there enough star power to keep the ball rolling?

As noted above, the Kansas City Chiefs have been a pretty good team for the past several years. The offense, led by the dynamic duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, has lit the scoreboard up week after week. The defense, which is a bit less heralded, has gotten the job done and proven to have a knack for coming up with big plays. All of that, of course, has produced two Super Bowl titles and a seemingly guaranteed seat in the AFC title game.

Every bubble has to burst, though, and football fans will be wondering when the Chiefs will take a step back.

Sure, the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still there, but the receiving corps has looked drastically different. Tyreek Hill, of course, departed for Miami before the 2022 season, but JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman have also left town. That means Mahomes will be throwing to a group headlined by Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, second-year player Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice.

Mahomes can make his teammates better, and Kelce will always draw a double-team, but is there enough there to help shoulder the load?

And further compounding the potential problems is the gaping hole in the defensive front. Chris Jones, as you've surely heard, is holding out; his absence, combined with Frank Clark's departure, means the Chiefs look both young and thin along their defensive line. That's not to say that playmakers don't exist—Kansas City has a promising linebacker duo in Willie Gay and Nick Bolton—but the star power is lacking.

Do the Chiefs have more than enough talent and experience to earn the benefit of the doubt? Of course. But if the offense takes a step back and the defense is weakened, that's a recipe for potential trouble. And, given the competition at the top of the AFC, losing a few extra games is a big deal.

Chargers: Is this the year where hype turns into reality?

Over the years, plenty of franchises have assumed the "cursed" mantle. And while the Chargers might not have the same historical misfortune as some other teams, the West Coast club has struggled to make it over the hump.

And when you consider the 2022 campaign ended with a painful postseason collapse, it's fair to wonder how the L.A. team will rebound. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report even listed "A Bolts team that often feels cursed fails to recover from a crushing playoff letdown against the Jaguars in 2022" as the club's 2023 nightmare.

While we don't know what's going on inside of the organization's collective head, there is plenty of talent within the building. Justin Herbert's talent is obvious, even if his 2022 outing was statistically worse than the 2021 campaign. Austin Ekeler is still wearing powder blue, and the club is stacked at wide receiver.

At the same time, though, it's reasonable to ask some questions. Will Ekeler, who has more than 7,000 total yards on his metaphorical tires and seemed like he could leave L.A. this offseason, be able to keep up his blistering pace? Can Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack be the dynamic duo they were supposed to be?

And, perhaps most importantly, can the squad hold it together when pressure mounts? Whether the Chargers jump out to an early divisional lead or suffer a tough loss at the hand of a rival, there will surely be some moments that raise the specter of previous failures to meet expectations.

Raiders: How painful will this transitional season be?

When discussing both the Chiefs and the Chargers, everything starts with the star under center. The Raiders, however, have a different quarterback situation.

At the end of last season, Vegas benched Derek Carr, and he headed to the Big Easy during the offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo has replaced him and, regardless of what you think of Jimmy G, he's taking charge of a talented offense. Darren Waller may be gone, but it's hard to take issue with the likes of Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow.

The #Raiders pre-season ranks among PFF grades:



Overall: 84.1 (1st)

Offense: 80.2 (1st)

Pass: 77.5 (5th)

PBLK: 76.2 (6th)

REC: 71.1 (5th)

RUN: 73.1 (11th)

RBLK: 78.1 (3rd)

--------

Defense: 67.7 (11th)

Run Defense: 65.4 (4th)

Tackling: 69.3 (3rd)

Pass Rush: 62.0 (22nd)… — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 28, 2023

The defense, however, could be a different story. While there are some capable players on that side of the ball—Maxx Crosby is a legit star—the unit struggled last year, giving up a shade over 365 yards per game. Even more troubling was that the Raiders struggled to defend against passes and play in a division where they'll face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson multiple times per year. That, to put it mildly, is a recipe for trouble.

In fairness, though, Las Vegas could have simply been moving through some growing pains with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham at the helm. It will be worth watching the unit to see if there's a marked improvement, or if some genuine weaknesses persist. The preseason was a step in the right direction, but any preseason stats come with a massive disclaimer.

Given the change at quarterback, it's reasonable to think the 2023 campaign will be something of a transition. Even if Jimmy G proves to be a star, he'll need some time to get his feet under him. There's a difference, though, between an iffy season that shows clear progress and a campaign with nothing but inconsistency.

It will remain to be seen which the Raiders will get.

Broncos: How much does Sean Payton change things?

Last year, the arrival of Russell Wilson was supposed to herald the start of a new era in Denver. The campaign, however, only went downhill from there. The Broncos limped through the season, firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett along the way, and finished in the AFC West's cellar.

That understandably led to changes, with Sean Payton coming to Colorado. He didn't waste any time stamping his authority on the team and talking about how a playoff berth is the expectation, rather than a dream scenario.

And, in terms of on-field changes, tackle Mike McGlinchey has also arrived to protect Wilson. A lineman might not get a fanbase fired up like a wide receiver, but he should keep the quarterback upright in the pocket.

READ ZONE RUSS!



As predicted in June, Sean Payton is utilizing every gift Russell has!



🔶🔷🔶🔷#BroncosCountry



Quick Breakdown Below!



Full Film Analysis: https://t.co/hyTlfE1L8H pic.twitter.com/NJbgXG9VE5 — Tim Jenkins (@TJenkinsElite) August 20, 2023

If Russ is allowed to cook, the Broncos do have some nice offensive weapons. Jerry Jeudy is currently injured, but he is expected to return before too long. Tim Patrick should be back to his best after a torn Achilles and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. has the potential to be a break-out player. Javonte Williams also looked good last season, but it remains to be seen if that performance is sustainable.

In essence, the Broncos' season will boil down to one main question: Do you believe that last year's issues are something that Sean Payton can fix? Or are there deeper flaws that go beyond the man wearing the headset?