Man Creates Air Conditioned Doghouse for His Rescued Alaskan Malamute

Keeping cool in the summer can be difficult, but spare a thought for this Alaskan malamute who has been given his own air-conditioned dog house just to cope with the heat.

California resident, Johnny, who doesn't wish to disclose his full name, is a huge dog lover and won't let their precious lives go to waste. So, in recent years, he has rescued huskies and malamutes from kill shelters and given them lives of luxury instead.

Looking after Titan and Bear, two big dogs made for colder climates, can be difficult during the summer, so Johnny has had to get creative. He told Newsweek that he had to build Titan "a large, air-conditioned doghouse, and modified the AC to run at a lower temperature than usual."

The temperature inside Titan's little shelter remains at 53 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of how warm it's getting outside in Santa Clarita.

Titan enjoying his air-conditioned doghouse, outside his home. The doghouse has air conditioning set to run at a 53-degree setting. @manwith2dogs

"He's a large Alaskan malamute and he gets very hot, so during the summer we would have to make our house 60 degrees in order to keep him comfortable. Obviously, that's not feasible for us, so I built him this air-conditioned doghouse instead," Johnny added.

Given their name, it's no surprise that Alaskan malamutes love a cold climate and thrive in freezing temperatures. The American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that they were initially bred as Artic sled dogs, so they will much prefer to stay cool during the summer months.

Owners should be vigilant to ensure that their malamute doesn't overheat, and one way of doing that is to limit strenuous activity whenever the temperature gets above 70 degrees. As Dr. Marty Becker explains for Vet Street, having a malamute is possible wherever you live, as long as the dog has cool spaces to relax in and constant access to water.

Other tips to help keep a large dog cool during the summer include having a small pool of cold water that the dog can lay in, keeping their fur under control to remove any excess hair, and watching the dog's weight to avoid obesity.

Titan's life certainly hasn't been easy, as Johnny rescued him after he'd been bred improperly, leading to complications with his health. This has made the owner even more determined to make the malamute's days more comfortable, and he'll go above and beyond to keep him cool during the summer.

"Titan is a rescue, but millions of people around the world know him as DogTor, because of his improper breeding," Johnny continued. "He is always sick, so the joke is that he's at the hospital more than the doctors are, that's how we got to the name DogTor."

The video of Titan enjoying his air-conditioned doghouse was posted on June 29 on Johnny's TikTok account (@manwith2dogs). In the now viral video, the owner is seen peeking behind the curtain to reveal Titan cooling down, with the air conditioning unit directly in front of him.

Since the clip was posted, it has been viewed more than 2 million times, and received over 100,000 likes. Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the video to praise Titan's adorable doghouse.

One comment reads: "I wouldn't leave either if I had AC and a personal handyman."

Another person wrote: "Omg you win the best doggy dad award, AC in a dog house. I love it so much."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.