This week our Newsweek Pet of the Week is a pup that loves to swim.

While some dogs will do all they can to avoid water, others can barely be pulled away from a swim.

Winner

This week's Pet of the Week is Labrador retriever Snoop Dogg who lives with his owner Dave Vangel in the Moosehead Lake area of Maine.

"Snoop loves streams, lakes, ponds, rivers, puddles, pools, hoses, sprinklers, rain...Did I mention he likes water?" Vangel joked while talking to Newsweek.

Snoop Dogg the Labrador hanging out in his favorite spot—by the water. His owner told Newsweek how his pup is obsessed with all things water. Dave Vangel

In the hilarious videos submitted to Newsweek, Snoop Dogg is seen diving head first into a pool of mud. In another video, the water loving pup enjoys swimming in the lake.

"He's a typical lab," Vangel said. "Sweet, obedient and with a strong desire to please. He gets along with everybody—man or beast. He is just a great dog!"

Finalists

“Percy is quite the character," owner Correen Bergquist told Newsweek. The orange cat loves the sun and lives in Pollock Pines, California. Correen Bergquist

Our first finalist this week is Percy the cat who lives in Pollock Pines, California, with his owner Correen Bergquist.

"Percy is quite the character and probably one of our favorite cats that we have ever had as our family member," Bergquist told Newsweek. "His personality is enormous. We soon discovered that he never stops talking when we got him home. He is strictly an indoor cat with outside privileges only when we can accompany him."

Percy loves the sun too and can often be found laying in windows catching some rays.

"We love Percy very much and he is definitely part of our family. We miss him when we go on vacations and have a pet sitter come in every day to check on him and give him some attention and love," Bergquist added.

Faith, the 1-year-old Bernedoodle who lives with owner Laura Smyser in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Laura Smyser

Our next finalist this week is Faith, a 1-year-old Bernedoodle who lives with owner Laura Smyser in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"She was one of the last of the litter and 3 months old. But she already had most of her shots and was potty trained," Smyser told Newsweek. "I knew as soon as I met her that I wanted her. I had been through 2 years of chemo and faith got me through it. That is why I named her Faith."

Super affectionate, Faith loves to play with stuffed animals and rarely barks unless someone is at the front door.

"When I leave and come home, she will be in the window of the bedroom facing my carport," said Smyser.

Six-month-old Salt and Pepper lives with owner Meredith Abrams in Westbury, New York. Meredith Abrams

Our final finalist this week is 6-month-old kitten Salt and Pepper who recently went to live with owner Meredith Abrams in Westbury, New York.

"My kitten enjoys sleeping on the windowsill and hiding behind things in the living room," Abrams told Newsweek.

She also loves to play with her scratching post and go into empty bags and boxes.

"She likes eating chicken and salmon and likes sleeping on my chest and above my head," Salt and Pepper's owner added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.