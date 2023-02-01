Dog Slowly Backing Away To Avoid Her Bath Time Delights Viewers

A dog named Jackie has left the internet in stitches after a video of her bath time antics went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok last Friday by the dog's owner under the username Welldamnjackie199, Jackie can be seen standing by the bathroom door, backing away as her owner tries to get her into her bubble bath.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Something tells me she doesn't wanna take a bath." Followed by: "I could be wrong."

Even though many dogs are born great swimmers, it doesn't mean that all dogs love water, in fact, some dogs, whether due to physical build, temperament or health issues, are not too eager to dive into a pool or lake.

Among the most common breeds that dislike water, according to Pet MD, are pugs, who because of their breathing problems panic when faced with a strenuous physical activity like swimming; French bulldogs, for the same reason; Dachshunds, because their short legs have to work much harder than other dogs to swim; and Greyhounds.

Other dogs who don't particularly enjoy water include hairless Chinese crested, Shih Tzu, basset hound, Maltese and Doberman.

Pet MD says that no matter what breed your dog is, when introducing them to water, you must do it in a gentle, gradual way, and if you just throw them in, they're going to hate water.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 782,500 views and 171,500 likes so far.

One user, Juan Guerro, commented: "Thats ok... you go ahead without me." And Dominique G. said: "Nah, i'm good." highcatmom wrote: "Maybe if I slowly exit..she'll leave me alone."

Lo said: "She said double it up and give it to the next person." And Tayee wrote: "NOT HER BACKING AWAY." Tik Toker added: "Actually..you know what... i think im in the wrong house."

Another user, Nikki, commented: "Uh uh get somebody else to do it." And Robi wrote: "The moonwalk is so smooth." ItsWalker64 added: "Back away slowly and nobody gets hurt!"

Ava said: "No it's all good, water bill is already enough. maybe another day." And A_single_curly_fry wrote: "My apologies I think I'm in the wrong meeting." Sluggo997 added: "Yea I'm just gonna grab my towel....in the other room."

Newsweek reached out to Welldamnjackie199 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.