Airbnb Revenue Collapse Sparks Housing Market Crash Fears

An unfolding revenue crisis for Airbnb, the popular service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers, could trigger a housing market crash "on par with the 2008 subprime crisis" in some cities, according to a real-estate expert.

Revenues for the San Francisco-based company have dropped by nearly 50 percent in cities like Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas—suggesting that the company might be facing an unfolding crisis. This is according to recent data from AllTheRooms comparing Airbnb profits in May 2022 and May 2023.

A single-floor property at the Allen Stone Pop Up And Performance At Airbnb Park During SXSW on March 15, 2014 in Austin, Texas. Airbnb has been experiencing a downturn in revenues since mid-2022. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Airbnb

"The Airbnb collapse is real," tweeted Nick Gerli, CEO of Reventure Consulting, a company that offers advice to homebuyers and real-estate investors, on Tuesday while sharing the company's data on revenues.

"Revenues are down nearly 50% in cities like Phoenix and Austin," Gerli wrote. He added that the collapse in revenue for Airbnb might force homebuyers who had put their homes on its marketplace to sell their properties—and trigger a housing bust in some cities comparable to that of 2008.

"Watch out for a wave of forced selling from Airbnb owners later this year in the areas hit hardest by the revenue collapse," Gerli tweeted.

Other cities that have seen significant drops this year compared to 2022 are Sevierville, Tennessee, where revenues have dropped by 47.6 percent; San Antonio, Texas, with a 43.8 percent decline in revenue; Nashville, Tennessee, with a 39 percent drop; Denver, Colorado, with a 38.6 percent drop; New Orleans, Louisiana, with 37 percent drop; and Seattle, Washington, with a 35.2 percent drop. All data was calculated as a three-month average revenue per listing for May 2023, compared to May 2022.

Gerli tweeted on Tuesday that the likely demise of Airbnb is "scary" for the U.S. housing market too, because of "just how many Airbnbs there are," compared to homes listed for sales.

"Data from AllTheRooms shows 1 million Airbnb/VRBO rentals" in the U.S.," wrote Gerli. "Compared to only 570k homes for sale. Creates huge home price downside if struggling Airbnb owners elect to sell."

In the case of Phoenix, Gerli wrote, the number of short-term rentals, estimated at 18,000, is "more than double the number of for sale listings," estimated at 8,000. "Mix the huge Airbnb supply with revenues down -50% and you get a cocktail for massive forced selling," he tweeted.

In Sevierville, the eastern Tennessee city that topped Airbnb's revenue losses list, Airbnb listings are 10 times more than the number of homes listed for sales. "Yikes," commented Gerli.

All the areas where Airbnb's revenue losses have reached levels close to 50 percent—eastern Tennessee, central Texas, the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain region—are likely to see less-seasoned Airbnb owners being forced to sell.

"I think 'newbie' Airbnb owners who bought over the last 1-2 years with a mortgage are in trouble," Gerli wrote. "They got in at a high price. And have a high monthly payment. And little margin for error. They could be some of the first to sell later in 2023 when the season ends."

On the other end, more-seasoned Airbnb owners might be more reluctant to sell, despite the loss in profit, Gerli tweeted, having purchased their property at a cheaper mortgage rate and being under less financial pressure.

For Gerli, a crash of Airbnb was to be expected, as a slowdown of the post-pandemic travel demand followed a massive increase in Airbnb supply.

"The pandemic is over. Fewer people are working from home/vacationing in states like Montana, Texas, and Tennessee," he wrote. "So the demand is way down. Just as the Airbnb supply went way up. So you get a crash."

But, ultimately, an Airbnb crash would "help to rebalance the real estate market and provide fresh opportunity to a new batch of homebuyers and investors in 2023 and 2024," Gerli wrote in an article published on Reventure's website.

Airbnb sales would increase the number of homes for sale or rent, pushing down prices and rents and enabling aspiring homebuyers who had been squeezed out of the market to re-enter it. A drop in inventory would also eventually stabilize Airbnb, and create "fresh opportunity for aspiring Airbnb investors," Gerli said.

Newsweek has contacted the Airbnb media team for comment by email on Wednesday.