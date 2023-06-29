Airbnb Revenue Is Falling Fastest in These Nine Cities, Data Reveals

Airbnb, the popular service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers, has seen its revenues drop across the country in the past year.

Data from AllTheRooms shows that Airbnb's revenues have dropped by nearly 50 percent in some cities. This led real-estate consultant Nick Gerli of Reventure Consulting to say that the company is collapsing. However, numbers from other companies show a more modest decline.

The Airbnb logo is displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020. The company has seen revenues drop in the past year. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Airbnb has suffered enormously during the pandemic, with an estimated decline in booking in 2020 of 72 percent compared to the previous year. To get through the crisis, the company laid off 25 percent of its workforce and raised $2 billion in combined equity and debt to shore up its balance sheet.

The drop in revenues for the company is, on average, of -3.6 percent, according to data from AirDNA, a company that tracks performance and monitors trends in short-term rentals. This is what economist Jamie Lane, AirDNA's senior vice president, tweeted on Wednesday. The data analyzed by AirDNA refers to change in revenue per available listings from May 2022 to May 2023.

A viral tweet about STR data! Lets get some facts straight... There is not a collapse in RevPAL happening. Is it down in 2023? YES. Is it down 40%? NO.



I've pulled the numbers from @airdna 's dataset mirroring the analysis done by @nickgerli1 . What do we find? The average… https://t.co/DzDc3OjtJ1 pic.twitter.com/FrYt0pMzcl — Jamie Lane (@Jamie_Lane) June 28, 2023

These are the nine cities where Airbnb's revenues per listing have seen the steepest declines, according to AirDNA data:

New Orleans, Louisiana (-14.9 percent)

Orlando, Florida (-10.5 percent)

Sevierville, Tennessee (-9.4 percent)

Austin, Texas (-7.2 percent)

Panama City, Florida (-6.9 percent)

Lakeland, Florida (-6.3 percent)

Seattle, Washington (-6.0 percent)

San Antonio, Texas (-3.9 percent)

Phoenix, Arizona (-3.0 percent)

The drop in revenues calculated by AirDNA is much more modest than the one estimated by Gerli: Sevierville, in eastern Tennessee, saw a decline of under 10 percent, according to Lane, compared to Gerli's estimated 47.6 percent falloff.

In a few other cities included in AirDNA's list, revenues have been growing, with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, seeing an increase of 5.5 percent; Salisbury, Maryland, of 11.5 percent; Breckenridge, Colorado, of 3.5 percent; and Denver, Colorado, of 0.4 percent.

Airbnb successfully managed to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, but new challenges have emerged since. These include a drop in demand for short-term rentals in the U.S. over the increased cost of living and less desire to work from home in states like Montana, Texas, and Tennessee, according to Gerli.

He and other economists agree that a problem with Airbnb at the moment is that many listed properties are staying empty, after the number of listed properties available in the U.S. reached a total of 1.38 million in September 2022—a 23.2 percent surge year-on-year, according to AirDNA and as reported by Time.

