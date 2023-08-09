Airline Passenger Claims to See Three Ghosts Watching Him on Plane—Video

Passengers on a Russian flight were delayed after a man got up and began screaming he had seen "ghosts," according to reports.

In a video of the incident, the man is heard demanding that the plane not take off and appears to be inconsolable. The incident reportedly happened on a Russian S7 Airlines plane and the flight was intended to leave from Novosibirsk, in southern Russia, to St. Petersburg, to the west.

Newsweek has contacted S7 Airlines via email for comment. Newsweek has not been able to verify when this incident took place.

An Airbus passenger plane belonging to the S7 Airlines lands on August 1, 2018, in Hong Kong. A Russian flight was delayed after a passenger got up and began screaming he had seen "ghosts," according to reports. Getty

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, shared the clip on Wednesday to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A flight of a Russian S7 airline from Novosibirsk to St Petersburg was delayed for three hours because one of the passengers 'saw' three ghosts of Wagner mercenaries who were watching him, according to the man," he captioned the video.

"The crew could not get him to calm down. In the end, the man was taken away by police and taken to a psychiatric hospital."

The clip was also shared to the Telegram channel of the Russian online publication Baza. The post has so far been viewed over 336,000 times on the Telegram page. Telegram channel Mash, of the Russian online newspaper, also shared the video and it has been viewed more than 570,000 times.

Both publications identified the man shouting from the video as 39-year-old Vitaly and said he had no problems during check-in and boarding the S7 plane.

"Stop. Stop the takeoff. I'm not kidding," the man can be heard saying in the clip. "Stop the takeoff. Do it fast. Stop the takeoff quickly. Do it fast. I can see. Stop. Stop the takeoff. Make a stop."

The publication added that the man talked to his mother and was calm but as the plane was preparing to take off, he jumped up and ran to the flight attendants.

"The passenger demanded to stop the takeoff because he was allegedly pursued by three unknown people from the PMC [Wagner Private Military Company]" the Telegram caption read.

"It seemed to him that he was being pursued by a phantom PMC.

"As a result, the flight really had to be postponed for two hours. He was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of schizophrenia."

A seemingly similar incident happened in the U.S. in early July with a passenger, now identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Gomas, who caused a scene and shouted in the plane aisles.

In the July 2 footage, Gomas, a Texas marketing executive, can be seen striding down the aircraft's central aisle, shouting: "There's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that motherf***** back there is not real.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can f****** die with them or not, I'm not going to."

Video of this incident attracted millions of views across social media. The incident caused several hours of delays for other passengers.