Airline Trolls Newlywed Couple in Viral Tweet: 'She's Regretting Marrying'

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, and one of Twitter's top trolls, has hit out again—this time at a newlywed couple—showing that nobody is safe from its witty social-media presence.

Ryanair, a low-cost Irish airline founded in 1984, is famed for its cheap air fares for passengers traveling around Europe.

In a tweet on May 3, Ryanair's official Twitter account replied to a customer complaint. Mark Bowe, a meteorologist from Ireland, wrote: "I'm hitting home runs with flights for my wedding. Off on honeymoon now about to fly into #ibiza for the first time and we just can't wait to check out the view on the way over... Oh...wait.... Cheers @Ryanair."

Mark Bowe and his new wife on a Ryanair flight where they were shocked to find they had no window. When he mentioned it on Twitter, the Irish airline offered a savage response (inset). Mark Bowe/Twitter

Alongside the tweet that has now been viewed 7.7 million times, Bowe shared a picture of himself and his new wife sitting on a Ryanair flight with no window next to their seat.

Where some may expect a generic customer-service apology from the airline, the response from the social-media team at Ryanair offered something different. Quoting the tweet, the message reads: "She's regretting marrying someone who can't read the fine print."

With more than 27,000 likes and hundreds of responses, the way the airline poked fun at its customer left people in stitches.

One Twitter user replied: "LOOOOOOOOL Ryanair admin your days are numbered," to which the social-media worker replied: "like this marriage."

Newsweek has reached out to Ryanair via email for comment.

She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print https://t.co/GMjelExn0s — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 3, 2023

Luckily, the newlyweds were delighted by the viral moment. Bowe told Newsweek: "I think it's so funny. We only tweeted because we were saying of all the times to not have a window seat was on your own honeymoon. The response from Ryanair was brilliant."

This approach to replying to online customer comments is headed up by Michael Corcoran, Ryanair's head of social and creative content. He told trade magazine Marketing Beat that, as a low-cost airline, Ryanair aims for a reactive online presence that generates conversation and attention.

It's hard to argue with the strategy. Quippy responses and poking fun at customer complaints have gained Ryanair millions of views across various social posts. They have generated dozens of news articles and even earned them a shout-out on late-night talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The key to Ryanair's strategy appears to look vastly different to the usual corporate online presence. Instead of carefully curated scripts and a chorus of "DM us so we can rectify your issue," Ryanair works on a creative and reactive basis that generates content to gain attention.

Preplanned content still exists, of course, but the heart of the idea is to build an approachable and even meme-able message that is particularly popular with a growing Generation Z audience.

"We love the airline and fly with them all the time. The staff are always so nice," said Bowe. "The social-media team is brilliant, and we never thought we would be the ones going viral. It's so funny."