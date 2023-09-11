Portuguese actor Alba Baptista has been working for many years in the industry, but her recent role in the Netflix show Warrior Nun propelled her into the spotlight.

Baptista played Ava in both seasons, and the show's cult following has helped the show find a future life after being dropped by the streaming platform.

It has now been reported that the young star has a new celebrity husband, news sure to shine an even brighter light on her and put her on everyone's radar.

Chris Evans attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Alba Baptista attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. The couple reportedly got married over the weekend. Cindy Ord/WireImage; Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

How old is Alba Baptista?

Baptista was born on July 10, 1997, making her 26 years of age.

She was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and is 5' 3" tall.

Her mother is Portuguese, and her father is Brazilian, with the pair meeting in Brazil when her mother was working there as a translator.

As well as Portuguese and English, she also speaks French, German, and Spanish.

Alba Baptista at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women's Tales at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Baptista is a 26-year-old actress rumored to have just married Hollywood star Chris Evans. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

What has she starred in?

Her first noted credit, according to IMDb, was the short Amanhã é um Novo Dia in 2012.

She was a series regular in Jardins Proibidos, appearing in 310 episodes between 2014 and 2015 as Inês Correia.

After a string of shorts and films such as Magnetick Pathways and Equinócio, she picked up another series regular role as Leonor Neves in the TV show Jogo Duplo between 2017 and 2018.

Her English-language debut was in the 2020 hit Warrior Nun. Baptista played Ava in the show, a person with quadriplegia left in an orphanage at seven after her mother died in a car accident.

After being neglected and abused in the orphanage, she died of an overdose, only to be brought back once a sister placed the Halo, an ancient holy artifact, inside her corpse for protection during a gun battle.

The Halo not only brings her back from death but bestows her with superhuman gifts to help her face the wrongs of the world. Warrior Nun was, however, canceled after two seasons.

The show amassed a huge following, and after strong pushback from fans, it was announced last month that it would return as a movie—and not just a standalone movie, but as a movie trilogy.

She also appeared in the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris as Natasha, a 1950s Dior model.

Her husband

The internet erupted last year when none other than Captain America star Chris Evans, 42, commented on one of her posts on Instagram.

People Magazine reported in November last year that a source told them that Evans and Baptise had been dating for "over a year" by that point.

And now, according to reports by Page Six, the pair are married.

It was reported that on Saturday happy couple got married surrounded by friends, family, and A-listers, with phones under lock and key and NDAs signed.

Page Six claimed that Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were at the ceremony.

An insider also told Page Six that the couple were wedded in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

A few months ago, Evans posted on his Instagram Stories that he would be taking time off social media and "treating" himself this summer. He said: "Hey everyone. I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG."

This could have also been to avoid any wedding spoilers.

Newsweek has reached out to both of the couple's representatives via email for comment.

Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 and has dated several celebrities.

His dating past has him linked to the likes of Jessica Biel, Dianna Agron, and Lily Collins historically, with many other names thrown around but referenced as "just friends."