Alec Baldwin Live Updates: Actor to Face Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Film Set Shooting

By
Live Updates

Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.

Santa Fe DA Rust Shooting
The Santa Fe District Attorney is set to announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in a 2021 shooting on Alec Baldwin's Rust film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the on-set killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Assistant film director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the DA's office.

No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza.

Rust to Resume Filming in January

Rust is set to resume filming this month, more than one year since the deadly shooting on set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A new filming location has not been announced, but several have been under consideration including California, Rust Movie Productions LLC attorney Melina Spadone told Variety.

There has reportedly been mixed reaction from the crew on resuming production, some with reservations and others happy to see Hutchins' work completed.

Ed Pinkard, an animal wrangler who handled horses on set, is among the latter group, telling Variety "Halyna would want that."

"It might bring a sense of closure," he told the outlet.

Hutchins' husband will return to set as a producer. Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene with actor Alec Baldwin in a church.

Rust film set in New Mexico
A US flag flies at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set, where a crew member was fatally shot during production of the western film "Rust", is seen on October 28, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Santa Fe DA to Announce Possible Charges Soon

New Mexico prosecutors are expected to announce whether to press charges in the 2021 shooting on the Rust film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will release a statement on their decision Thursday, Jan, 19 at 9 am MT/11 am ET.

"Regardless of the District Attorney's decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office's commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim's family," said Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the DA's office, said in a statement.

There will not be a news conference or public appearance from the DA's office following the announcement.

While setting up for a scene on Oct. 21, 2021, actor Alec Baldwin handled a prop gun that went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

