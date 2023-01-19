Alec Baldwin Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the on-set killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Assistant film director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the DA's office.

No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza.