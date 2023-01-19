Alec Baldwin Live Updates: Actor to Face Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Film Set Shooting
- The Santa Fe District Attorney announced charges in the shooting on Alec Baldwin's Rust film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
- Baldwin and the film's armorer each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the film's assistant director signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
- Hutchins died after a loaded prop gun Baldwin handled went off while setting up for a scene at a ranch outside Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. The film's director, Joel Souza, also suffered a minor gunshot wound.
- Baldwin initially said he did not pull the trigger, but an FBI investigation into the incident found that the gun could not have gone off without pulling the trigger. The actor maintains that he was not responsible for what happened, as the prop gun should not have been loaded with real bullets.
- Rust is set to resume filming after Hutchins' family agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the film's producers.
Alec Baldwin Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the on-set killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.
The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Assistant film director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the DA's office.
No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of Rust director Joel Souza.
Rust to Resume Filming in January
Rust is set to resume filming this month, more than one year since the deadly shooting on set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A new filming location has not been announced, but several have been under consideration including California, Rust Movie Productions LLC attorney Melina Spadone told Variety.
There has reportedly been mixed reaction from the crew on resuming production, some with reservations and others happy to see Hutchins' work completed.
Ed Pinkard, an animal wrangler who handled horses on set, is among the latter group, telling Variety "Halyna would want that."
"It might bring a sense of closure," he told the outlet.
Hutchins' husband will return to set as a producer. Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene with actor Alec Baldwin in a church.
Santa Fe DA to Announce Possible Charges Soon
New Mexico prosecutors are expected to announce whether to press charges in the 2021 shooting on the Rust film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will release a statement on their decision Thursday, Jan, 19 at 9 am MT/11 am ET.
"Regardless of the District Attorney's decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office's commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim's family," said Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the DA's office, said in a statement.
There will not be a news conference or public appearance from the DA's office following the announcement.
While setting up for a scene on Oct. 21, 2021, actor Alec Baldwin handled a prop gun that went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.