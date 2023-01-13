Alex Jones Celebrates Women 'Throwing Themselves' at Him After Lawsuits

Lawsuits have brought conspiracy theorist Alex Jones more fame, according to a tweet sharing a segment of Jones speaking on Infowars, a far-right conspiracy theory news site that he owns.

Jones was recently ordered to pay a collective $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook victims after he spread misinformation and conspiracy theories about the shooting being a hoax. The 2012 shooting at the Connecticut school killed 26 people, 20 of whom were 6 and 7 years old and six who worked as school staff.

Jones has experienced other downfalls of spreading the misinformation in addition to paying the damages, such as his media company Free Speech Systems—which operates Infowars—recently filing for bankruptcy. Jones remains banned on Twitter, despite new owner and tech tycoon Elon Musk reinstating most banned accounts.

However, increased fame seems to also be a side effect of the court proceedings. Jones recently appeared on Infowars saying he must ask for a private room when he visits a restaurant, or it causes a "major scene." When there's no private room available, people swarm him.

"My food gets bought almost every time, and I get mobbed all around the table, and I'm signing autographs for the waiters, and the owner comes out, and I get followed into the parking lot, and women are throwing themselves at me," Jones said in the segment.

Jones, who is married and has four children, goes on to say he's "not bragging about" all the positive effects he's seen with the increased fame. He added that he has been demonized and that people have spread lies about him. He admitted that about 1 percent of the increased fame includes people attacking him or stalking his family.

"We do get haters," he said. "It's not all been roses."

However, Jones said the lawsuits have made him "bigger and iconic", and that the attacks have led to increased fame.

Attorney and Marine Ron Filipkowski, who often tweets about right-wing extremism, shared a clip of the segment on Twitter Thursday night. The video has been viewed more than 750,000 times and many people responding to Filipkowski's tweet found the video comical.

Alex Jones claims that he can’t go to a restaurant anywhere in peace: “My food gets bought almost every time, I get mobbed all around the table, and I’m signing autographs for the waiters, I get followed to the parking lot, women are throwing themselves at me.” pic.twitter.com/Bs4Feq0Im6 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2023

Jones remains banned from Twitter, as does Infowars. Musk said he refused to reinstate Jones' account because Musk's first child died in his arms, and he had "no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame".

It remains unclear how Jones will pay the restitution to the families, as he likely does not have access to $1 billion.

Newsweek reached out to Infowars for comment.