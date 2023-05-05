Alex Jones Reveals He Was Victim of a Tucker Carlson Prank

Radio-show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has revealed he was targeted by a prank caller who said "these horrible, lurid sexual things to me" while using an AI version of Tucker Carlson's voice.

The fake call was made by Chris James, who goes by the name Prank Stallone online, and is due to be broadcast on his online programme Not Even a Show on Monday.

Fox News suddenly announced it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson on April 24, sparking widespread speculation about the future of one of one of America's most prominent conservative commentators.

Discussing the call on Infowars, a website he founded in 1999, Jones said he received a call purporting to be from Carlson, who he speaks to "here and there on the phone" while in an accounting meeting.

Describing what happened next, he said: "I go 'hey what's going on Tucker?' And it's Tucker Carlson's voice, and it starts saying these horrible, lurid sexual things to me and I instantly figure out this is AI, someone's spoofing his number and I confront the individuals on this. They say a few more things then the phone hangs up."

Jones said he then called Carlson, along with his lead producer, to warn them about what had taken place.

James confirmed the conversation took place on Twitter, posting: "Okay so let's say someone has Tucker Carlson's cell number and also Alex Jones' cell phone number, and also an AI Tucker Carlson voice. They could IN THEORY call Alex Jones and pretend to be Tucker, and have a full conversation with him. Anyways I just did that."

He later added: "I was honestly caught off guard by how much he bought that it was Tucker. I ran out of clips."

James also discussed the incident in a video clip on Patreon, a website created for crowdfunding creators, where he said the way Jones responded was "odd" and that he "continued to have the conversation and keep it going" for some time.

On his Infowars show, Jones went on to invite James onto his program, saying he needs to "explain your intent" behind the prank call.

He said: "It's very important for Prank Stallone to come on this show today or tomorrow, and explain he's not part of a government group or an agency, because what he did, spoofing someone's number, in many jurisdictions is a crime.

"Now I don't think Tucker Carlson wants to press charges, but you need to come on the air, you need to explain your intent was not to be mean, because he says he's pointing out the dangers of AI here."

Jones, well known for promoting conspiracy theories, didn't provide any proof to support his suggestion that James could be "part of a government group or an agency."

