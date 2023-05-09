Putin Ally's Parade Appearance Sparks Health Speculation

Speculation is surrounding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's health after he reportedly made an early exit during Russia's Victory Day festivities.

Lukashenko was photographed at the event with a visible bandage on his right arm. A staunch Putin ally, Lukashenko was the only one of the invited heads of state who did not join Putin in laying down flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a 300-meter walk from where he was seated during the procession, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported.

Belarusian political analyst Dmitry Bolkunets wrote on Telegram that Lukashenko also did not attend a meal with Putin and the other leaders, instead abruptly leaving Moscow "due to health reasons."

The Victory Day parade celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the event in which he blamed the West for provoking Russia's actions against Ukraine, which the country invaded in February 2022.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow, on May 9, 2023. Speculation around Lukashenko's health escalated after he sported a bandage on his arm and left the festivities early to go back home. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

There was uncertainty as to whether the event would take place at all due to the war and diminished military personnel and equipment. Only one tank, an old Soviet T-34, took part in the scaled-back procession, according to reports.

Lukashenko was one of seven heads of state in attendance, along with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov; Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon; Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev; Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov; and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Belarusian president, who arrived and departed the festivities in an electric vehicle, was reportedly accompanied by an ambulance on his way back to the airport.

Newsweek reached out to Lukashenko's office via email for comment.

Artyom Shraibman, a Belarusian political analyst and founder of Sense Analytics consultancy, told Newsweek via Telegram that there have been similar health-related rumors regarding Lukashenko numerous times over the years—some including that he was "near his death bed and it never materialized."

"It's hard for me to buy any speculation this time," Shraibman said, adding that there's no way to understand Putin's level of concern without knowing all the facts.

Lukashenko's absence was noticeable, however, because he was the "biggest ally there," Shraibman said, due to the Belarusian president's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. The other present heads of state have not been as clear or concise in their support of Russia's position.

"[Lukashenko's] presence there was a no-brainer," he said. "If the leaders of the countries that are, let's say, friendly to Russia but not their closest allies [are present], his absence would be very weird and it would give more room for speculation and rumors and guesses about the potential rift in the relationship between Lukashenko and Putin that I think he decided not to risk despite his [reported] health crisis."

Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, tweeted the various reports, asking, "What could happen to [Lukashenko]?"

Lukashenko's office, which often provides updates on the president's whereabouts that have included meetings with Putin in the past, has not released any information to confirm or deny these reports. No updates, in general, have been provided since May 5.