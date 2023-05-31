Alligator Hunting Lottery Opens in South Carolina

The annual alligator hunting lottery is about to open in South Carolina, with 1,000 permits available.

The lottery, which opens on June 1, allows citizens to apply for a permit for permission to hunt alligators in the fall.

The state is home to over 100,000 alligators, and it is not uncommon for them to make their way into neighborhoods. Although the reptiles do not normally attack humans, they can become a nuisance when they enter populated areas.

It is illegal to hunt alligators in the state without a permit and during the annual event, which takes place from September 9 to October 14 and is hosted by the state's Department of Natural Resources, 1,000 are given out through the lottery.

A stock photo shows an alligator. A lottery dishing out 1,000 permits to hunt the reptiles is opening in South Carolina. Cindy Larson/Getty

The demand for the lottery is usually high. Last year more than 9,000 people entered—a record number.

Although the hunt is aimed at managing the population, many hunters across the country jump at the chance to be able to hunt the huge reptiles when states hold events.

The hunt also helps to discourage nuisance behavior from alligators and the reptiles are becoming more shy, meaning hunters are having to work harder to find them.

Anybody from across the U.S. can apply to enter as long as they have a hunting license from South Carolina. Most hunters from outside the state come from North Carolina and Georgia.

Weapons allowed in the hunt include harpoons, jab sticks—which are long harpoons that are not thrown— and archery equipment (including crossbows).

"It also helps to mitigate, especially on public waters, some nuisance type alligator behavior and activities," Jay Butfiloski, the state Department of Natural Resources' alligator program coordinator told local news outlet, the Post and Courier. "But now, [hunters] are having to work, which is actually the kind of behavior we prefer. They tend to shy away from people."

Nuisance alligators are characterized by their bold behavior in approaching people.

When the reptiles become used to humans, they are more likely to lose their natural fear. This is when conflicts typically occur.

Larger alligators also tend to be more of a threat to people than smaller ones.

Once hunted, any alligators caught must be reported to the Department of Natural Resources within five days.

During last year's hunt, 322 alligators were caught. Often parts of the alligator will then be used for meat.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about alligators? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.