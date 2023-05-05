Mississippi Alligator Hunt Begins: 'We've Got Too Many'

An alligator hunt is underway in Mississippi in an attempt to control the population, following concerns voiced by local residents.

The hunts, held in Pelahatchie Bay, are to take place from May 5 until May 8, and again from May 12 to May 15.

The hunt was initiated in this area by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), as residents have been concerned about the growing population. The huge reptiles occasionally get close to houses and cause a threat.

It is currently the alligator breeding season and Russ Walsh, MDWFP wildlife executive staff officer, told the Clarion Ledger that it is "basically an alligator factory" in the area. "There's a lot of human conflict there. We get a lot of nuisance alligator calls," Walsh told the news outlet.

A stock photo shows an alligator with its mouth open. A hunt for the species is underway in an area of Mississippi. Alex Pankratov/Getty

Hunters will be looking to kill female alligators in particular, as this will be more effective in controlling the population.

The MDWFP recently estimated that there are 32,000 to 38,000 alligators in Mississippi. The state has around 408,000 acres of alligator habitat.

Alligators do not usually seek out humans for prey, but conflicts can occur when they live in close proximity. During mating season, the reptiles are more active and more likely to wander into residential areas.

The mating season can also cause them to become more aggressive. Alligators are an extremely territorial species and can become aggressive when they feel their nest is in danger.

One resident, Jeanine May, whose home overlooks the water, told the Clarion Ledger that alligators have "taken out" dogs in the area recently.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. The alligators need to go. We've got too many," she told the news outlet.

The hunt is regulated so that only 24 hunters are allowed to take part. The hunters were selected through a draw, the Clarion Ledger reported. Each hunter may kill two alligators that are over 6 feet long.

This will be the first government hunt organized in the area. Officials have removed alligators before, but this will be the first opportunity that the public has to do so.

In June 2022, a teenager was bitten by an alligator in Stone Country, Mississippi. According to the Clarion Ledger, two teenagers had been at a recreation spot when an alligator starting swimming towards them. One boy got out of the water in time, however the other boy got his hand bitten when attempting to scare the reptile away.

