'Dangerous' 10-Foot Alligator Caught Swimming in Florida Backyard Pool

A homeowner in Florida was startled when they found a 10-foot alligator splashing around in their backyard pool on Monday evening.

Todd Hardwick and his team from Pesky Critters pest control service, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, were called to the scene to remove the problematic paddler.

"Alligators in swimming pools, especially without screens, isn't uncommon," Hardwick told Newsweek. "This particular alligator was living in a body of water in the neighborhood and they of course don't know the difference between a pool and a pond."

The incident took place at 8 p.m. on May 1, just off the West Calusa Club Drive in Kendall, Florida.

This combined image shows Todd Hardwick wrangling, "Fred," a 10-foot alligator out of a swimming pool and into his van in Kendall, Florida, on Monday evening. "Alligators in swimming pools, especially without screens, isn't uncommon," Hardwick told Newsweek. Pesky Critters/Facebook

Hardwick said that the alligator, which he named Fred, was not happy to be removed from the pool.

"Male alligators are very territorial during the breeding season, and often even fight among themselves for territory and females around this time of year," he said. "He did death roll a lot during removal which we unfortunately didn't catch on camera."

A death roll is the rapid spinning motion alligators make when they capture their prey.

"It's also their instinct when they feel in danger," Hardwick said. "They go into that spin and just roll and roll and roll."

Although shifting an alligator is no straightforward task at the best of times, they are even harder to move when they are in water, as Fred was.

"When an alligator is in water of any sort, that is his element which automatically gives him the upper hand and makes him that much more dangerous," Hardwick said.

Florida is home to over 1.3 million alligators, according to the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are mostly found in swamps, marshes, rivers and wetlands, but at this time of year they often come into residential areas looking for food and a mate.

"Fred got lonely and was looking for a girlfriend," Hardwick told FWC officers in footage of the incident.

Alligator mating season occurs between May and June, with egg laying continuing through June and July. At this time of year, alligators are typically more active and more territorial.

"So far, we have seen a pretty busy alligator season," Hardwick said. "This is the fourth nuisance alligator that posed a serious threat to humans that we've had to remove in the past 14 days."

If you ever encounter an alligator, Hardwick said you should always call in a professional if you are concerned.

A photo of an alligator walking along a road in Florida. During mating season male alligators often find their way into residential areas, looking for a mate. EEI_Tony/Getty

"Don't approach it," he said. "Don't walk pets near the water's edge, always keep dogs on a leash near lakes and canals and stay at least 20 feet away from the water's edge when walking near these areas.

"Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night. Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators. Dogs often attract an alligator's interest, so do not swim with your dog."

Most importantly, he said that you should never feed an alligator.

"That is dangerous and illegal," he said. "Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps. Do not throw them into the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same."