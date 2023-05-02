Alligator Pictured With Metal Rod Through Eyes Euthanized

A Florida alligator that was found with a metal rod in its head last week has been euthanized by officials.

The alligator's plight came to attention after wildlife biologist, presenter, and videographer Chris Gillette, known as Gator Chris, posted a photo of the reptile with a hook protruding from its eye on Facebook.

It was not certain where exactly the alligator was based, but Gillette, along with other social media users, were trying their best to find out more information. A man named Larry Demoret wrote on Facebook that he lived near the alligator, and had been going to where the animal was to check on it. According to Demoret's Facebook page, he lives in New Port Richey.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Newsweek that the alligator has now been euthanized.

This stock photo shows an alligator lurking in the water. An alligator in Florida was euthanized after it was found with a hook in its head. joe32780/Getty

"A contracted alligator trapper with the FWC SNAP program, with assistance from law enforcement to access the property, responded to a report of an alligator with a foreign object sticking out of its head. Based on the extensive injuries to the alligator it was humanely euthanized," the spokesperson said.

Florida is home to 1.3 million alligators. Gillette said on Facebook that although he wanted to help the alligator, he was unable to as the state has strict rules in place regarding the handling of the animals. It is illegal to injure or kill an alligator and only licensed professionals are able to euthanize the animals.

Warning: This image may be graphic to some readers.

登录 Facebook，与好友、家人和认识的人分享和建立联系。

Gillette wrote in his Facebook post that it is very important that the "proper people" are contacted to help the alligator. It is not clear how the alligator came to be injured, but Gillette said that it was unlikely that the animal got into the situation on its own.

"The worst part is it is very likely a human did this to the gator," he said.

Gillette told Newsweek that he had been trying to find more information about the alligator but had not been able to at the time of writing.

Demoret posted an update to his Facebook page after he heard the alligator was euthanized, saying that he was "pissed and saddened."

Alligators in Florida usually keep to themselves unless directly provoked or threatened. They can also become more dangerous when they are vulnerable. The FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program works to make sure alligators do not pose a danger to the public.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about alligators? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.