Woman Surrenders 8-Foot-Long Alligator Living in Philadelphia Basement

A woman has given up an 8-foot-long alligator that had been living as a pet in her Philadelphia basement for 11 years.

The 127-pound reptile–named Big Mack—had been living in a makeshift enclosure under the house, Philadelphia TV station NBC10 reported. It said the alligator didn't have enough water or sunlight, which the animals need to thrive in the wild.

Officers from Philadelphia's Animal Control Unit found the alligator living behind a locked door, down a narrow staircase.

There were weights nearby, indicating that somebody also used the space to exercise, Sarah Barnett, executive director of animal shelter ACCTPhilly told NBC10.

Officials told NBC10 that they believe the owners—a husband and wife—had tried their best to look after the alligator.

A stock photo shows a close-up of an alligator. An alligator was rescued from a home in Pennsylvania. passion4nature/Getty

The woman, identified as Yali, surrendered the alligator after splitting with her husband.

"My husband had him since 2011. We've had him all these years. He's been in the basement, but now we've separated and I want him out of here," Yali told NBC10.

Rescuers removed the alligator by binding its mouth and arms, before carrying it through the house.

They are now looking for a wildlife sanctuary or zoo that can take the alligator in.

Newsweek has contacted ACCTPhilly for more information.

Rules on keeping alligators as pets vary from state to state. In some states it is legal, while other states require a permit, and others have an outright ban on keeping alligators.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission does not regulate the possession of non-native reptiles and amphibians, such as alligators.

"So long as these animals are not released into the wild, there are no state regulations regarding their ownership. Likewise, there is no state permit required to possess these animals. However, there may be local municipal ordinances, which regulate the ownership of 'dangerous animals' and you should check with your local government before purchasing such an animal," the Commission said on its website.

Alligators can be highly dangerous, especially when they feel provoked or threatened. Exotic pet ownership can be dangerous for this reason.

In the wild, alligators live in freshwater rivers and swamps. The animals need fresh water to control their body temperature.

The animal care center praised the alligator's owners for coming forward to seek help.

Barnett told NBC10: "These people did the right thing. They had this animal. They called us. They asked for help. They coordinated with us. And, that's what we want people to do."

ACCTPhilly told NBC10 that Big Mack was the fourth large reptile they have removed in a month. A caiman was euthanized after it was rescued from Philadelphia's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, where it was found roaming last month, NBC10 reported. The animal was put down as there was no available sanctuary for it.

There are an estimated 17 million exotic pets living in nine million households across North America. Just over half of these exotic pets are reptiles, like Big Mack. Around 26 percent are exotic birds.

